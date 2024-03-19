Highlights Chelsea are open to cashing in on Raheem Sterling when the transfer window reopens as he has struggled to rediscover his best form.

The winger would prefer to remain in the Premier League or try his luck in one of Europe's leading divisions if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

Sterling is set to be the subject of a Saudi Pro League offer despite showing no inclination to head to the Middle East.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is edging towards bringing the curtain down on his Stamford Bridge career and is keen to discover whether he will be handed an opportunity to test himself in Serie A when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Italian top flight sides have been keeping a close eye on out-of-favour talents in west London for a number of years, which resulted in Christian Pulisic joining AC Milan for £18.8million a matter of weeks after Blues academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek also headed to the San Siro in a £15million deal during last year's summer transfer window.

The duo linked up with Fikayo Tomori on the Rossoneri's books, having seen the central defender make the same switch after a £25million permanent agreement was struck following a successful loan spell, and their time in Serie A has caught the eye of Sterling ahead of a possible exit.

Boehly and Pochettino Willing to Sell Sterling

England International Set to be Subject of Saudi Arabian Proposal

Sterling is almost certain to leave Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to GMS sources, as co-owner Todd Boehly and boss Mauricio Pochettino are open to sanctioning his departure after struggling to make a telling impact since his move from Manchester City.

Although Mykhailo Mudryk has also endured frustrating periods since his £88.5million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, statistics highlight that he has been more productive in the final third than his fellow left-winger since the campaign got underway.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Mykhailo Mudryk this season Raheem Sterling Mykhailo Mudryk Successful take-on percentage 33.3 42.3 Crosses 2.69 4.75 Carries into the final third 2.39 4.36 Key passes 1.24 1.49 Goals 0.30 0.40 Assists 0.15 0.20 Statistics correct as of 19/03/2024

GMS sources understand that Sterling is in line to be the subject of a lucrative offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, while opportunities in Major League Soccer could also come to the surface in the coming months, but he would prefer to play the waiting game in a bid to discover whether a Premier League rival or an exciting challenge in Europe presents itself.

The England international, whose potential involvement at Euro 2024 is becoming less likely after being left out of the Three Lions' squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, has seen how well the likes of Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Tomori have done since swapping Chelsea for AC Milan, and Italy could become a feasible destination in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has registered three or more shots in nine Premier League fixtures this season, but he has only found the back of the net in three of those appearances

Blues Fans Turn Against Sterling in FA Cup Victory

Winger Booed During Win Over Leicester

Offloading Sterling would open up the possibility of Chelsea chief Pochettino being able to go on another spending spree in the summer as he is currently the capital club's highest-earner, having bagged a £325,000-per-week contract which still has another three years to run.

It appears that large sections of the Blues fanbase would not be concerned if the 29-year-old embarks on a fresh challenge away from Stamford Bridge as he was booed by supporters after missing a penalty and failing to take advantage of numerous chances during the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Sterling became the first signing of Boehly's reign when he completed a £47.5million switch from Manchester City in July 2022, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, but Chelsea are at risk of being unable to persuade suitors to come close to reaching that figure due to his underwhelming form.

