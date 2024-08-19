Chelsea star Raheem Sterling could seal his Stamford Bridge departure during the final days of the summer transfer window as Serie A heavyweights Juventus have been mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table for his services, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have spent big on reinforcements ahead of the August 30 deadline, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but head coach Enzo Maresca's reign began with a defeat to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Sterling was not included in the matchday squad for the clash against his former employers on the opening weekend of the campaign, despite racking up 18 goal contributions over the course of 43 outings last term, leading to doubts over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Juventus Contemplating Late Sterling Swoop

Italian giants optimistic of deal after winger's snub by Maresca

Sterling could be handed an escape route from Chelsea as Juventus have been mulling over whether to attempt to lure him to Italy over the past week, according to GMS sources, and they have further optimism that a deal is there to be done after he was overlooked by Maresca when Manchester City headed to Stamford Bridge.

The 82-cap England international's representatives confirmed they are seeking clarity over his future with the west Londoners after failing to even secure a place on the bench against the Sky Blues, despite being heavily involved in pre-season and expecting to be included in the matchday squad.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus have been thinking about whether to pounce amid uncertainty over Sterling featuring at the forefront of Maresca's plans, particularly after the arrival of Neto has resulted in him facing further competition for a regular starting berth on the left flank.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Pedro Neto Raheem Sterling Pedro Neto Shots 2.55 2.07 Crosses 1.99 6.59 Key passes 1.70 2.06 Shots on target 1.00 0.64 Goals 0.40 0.15 Assists 0.21 0.26 Statistics correct as of 19/08/2024

The winger still has three years remaining on his Chelsea contract, which allows him to pocket £325,000-per-week in the capital, and there is confidence that co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be keen to cash in to alleviate the pressure on the wage bill if he is not on course to play a prominent role this season.

But Juventus are keeping their options open instead of solely tracking Sterling as they aim to bring a new attacking edge to their play, with GMS sources learning that Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, Sporting talisman Marcus Edwards and Fiorentina livewire Nico Gonzalez are also on their shortlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has got his name on the scoresheet 19 times over the course of 81 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, while he has registered an additional 12 assists along the way

Sterling's Stamford Bridge Future in Jeopardy

Suitors on course to discover more about outcast's Blues situation

GMS sources have been told that Juventus have been increasingly confident that Sterling will become available ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, and his snub from Chelsea's matchday squad against Manchester City means the Bianconeri are on course to discover more about his situation in the coming days.

The Blues forked out £50million when they signed the four-time Premier League champion in July 2022, but the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are among the wide options to have joined him in falling down the pecking order thanks to the decision to splash the cash on Neto earlier this month.

Sterling's future is in genuine jeopardy as he seeks clarification on where he stands at Chelsea, GMS sources understand, and Juventus will look more seriously at attempting to recruit him if they are unable to tempt domestic rivals Fiorentina into sanctioning Gonzalez's move to the Allianz Stadium.

GMS sources recently revealed that the 29-year-old will face an uncertain future if Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix returns to Chelsea because the Portugal international is capable of being deployed on the left-wing or in a central position as Maresca aims to also trim his squad and oversee up to five departures.

