Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling hasn’t made the impact expected of him since his move to Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a major update on his future.

The former Manchester City winger is yet to replicate the consistent form he produced for the Premier League champions.

Chelsea news - Raheem Sterling

Sterling signed for Chelsea for a fee of around £45m last summer ahead of one of the Blues’ worst season’s in recent history.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, with Sterling not enjoying as much personal success on the pitch as we’re used to seeing.

The England international scored just six times in 23 starts in the Premier League, as per FBref.

At the age of 28 and considering how many young players Chelsea are signing, Sterling is one of the more experienced men in the squad.

There’s plenty of talent now in the Chelsea squad, but the west London club will struggle to compete at the top of the Premier League without the likes of Sterling, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell in the side, providing leadership and experience.

There’s no doubt Mauricio Pochettino will be demanding a lot more from Sterling this term, and he’s started the season reasonably well, averaging a 7.0 FotMob match rating.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Sterling?

Jones has suggested that Sterling has to up his performances over the next few months, or there’s a genuine chance he could be sold in the new year.

The journalist adds that he believes Pochettino could be the man to rejuvenate Sterling this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was certainly a good performance from Sterling. You'd like to think, if anyone could rejuvenate him, it would be Pochettino. He wants to be the guy that makes a change.

“He is one of the most experienced players in the squad now. One of the oldest players in the squad now. So, I think that he should be looking to turn his squad status into something that matters significantly.

“If it doesn't work out for him in the next few months, then I think we genuinely will be looking at a situation where Chelsea will be looking to offload him in the new year."

Raheem Sterling Chelsea stats Appearances 40 Goals 9 Assists 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Chelsea?

Before the window slams shut in early September, we could see Chelsea trying to shift some of their squad.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are the two most likely players to depart this summer.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph have claimed that Chelsea are in a race against time to try and offload Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t been involved for the Blues so far this season.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Pochettino and his recruitment team, as they look to recoup some cash through sales after spending a hefty amount on transfers.