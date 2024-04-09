Highlights Chelsea scouts have been tasked with watching Bento as boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to complete the addition of a goalkeeper in the summer.

The Athletico Paranaense shot-stopper has been gaining rave reviews for his performances in his homeland of Brazil ahead of a potential switch.

Pochettino is keen to secure fresh competition for Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez after an underwhelming season in west London.

Chelsea are admirers of Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento and boss Mauricio Pochettino has received 'positive' assessments from the Stamford Bridge scouting network ahead of a potential summer bid being lodged, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues dipped into the market for a new shot-stopper ahead of the campaign, with Robert Sanchez joining in a £25million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion after Kepa Arrizabalaga was allowed to seal a loan move to La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, but he has fallen behind Djordje Petrovic in the pecking order.

The Serbian also arrived a matter of days into the season thanks to a £14million agreement being reached with Major League Soccer franchise New England Revolution, but it appears that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is prepared to splash the cash once again on a fresh option in the coming months.

Blues Keeping Tabs on Bento Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop

West Londoners attempting to discover what fee it would take to strike deal

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Bento after positive scouting reports have landed on Pochettino's desk, according to GMS sources, and the west Londoners are beginning to explore whether a summer deal would be possible as they put their plans for the fast-approaching transfer window in place.

The Blues are attempting to discover what kind of fee it would take to convince Athletico Paranaense to cash in on the 24-year-old, who has kept seven clean sheets over the course of 14 appearances this season, as he is highly-regarded by influential figures at Stamford Bridge.

Although Aaron Ramsdale has been mooted as an option after struggling to secure regular game time since David Raya headed to Arsenal, Bento is currently the most talked about prospect Chelsea are chasing and statistics highlight that he has been outperforming the England international in a number of metrics.

Bento's statistical averages per 90 minutes across his entire career compared to Aaron Ramsdale Bento Aaron Ramsdale Percentage of aerial duels won 83.3 76.9 Save percentage 74.9 70.6 Pass completion percentage 63.8 61.7 Percentage of penalties saved 28.6 5.00 Clean sheet percentage 27.6 25.3 Statistics correct as of 09/04/2024

Bento's age is spot on for the general profiling of the squad make-up, with Boehly being keen to recruit up-and-coming talent who have sell-on value, but GMS sources understand that Chelsea need to make a final decision on whether he is the right profile to become their first-choice goalkeeper.

Pochettino would generally prefer an incoming goalkeeper to have Premier League or Champions League experience - the Brazil international falls into neither category - but the potential he has shown between the sticks for Athletico Paranaense has made him a tempting proposition.

Pochettino Wants Alternative Options to Petrovic and Sanchez

Argentine does not want duo challenging for No.1 spot in long-term

Although it has been played down in some reports that Chelsea are targeting a goalkeeper ahead of next season, when they will be looking to challenge for Champions League qualification, GMS sources have been informed that Pochettino is not looking to have Petrovic and Sanchez challenging for the No.1 jersey in the long-term.

The Argentine is keen to improve his options after conceding the joint-second highest number of goals in the top half of the Premier League this term, and he is preparing to step up his search for an upgrade over the course of this month as he continues scouring the market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djordje Petrovic has conceded an average of 1.8 goals every Premier League appearance this season, with him being forced to pick the ball out of his net 27 times in 15 outings

GMS sources have had it confirmed that there is no doubt Chelsea have identified bolstering the goalkeeping position as an area of focus heading into the 2024/25 campaign, leaving Petrovic and Sanchez's respective futures at Stamford Bridge up in the air as they prepare for the final weeks of the current season.

