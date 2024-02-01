Highlights Chelsea may allow Armando Broja to leave Stamford Bridge on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season as Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers battle for his signature.

Broja has struggled to secure a starting spot at Chelsea this term.

Chelsea had set a £50m valuation on the 22-year-old's head, but may have relaxed their stance and could be prepared to sanction a loan deal.

Chelsea could be set to “relax their stance” on the potential departure of Armando Broja and sanction a loan deal out of Stamford Bridge, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth hints at a possible battle for his signature between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mauricio Pochettino has sparingly used the centre-forward during the 2023/24 season as the Blues aim to push up the Premier League table.

Broja’s unclear Chelsea future

Broja has endured a mixed 2023/24 season at Stamford Bridge this term, having struggled to break into Pochettino’s Chelsea side. The 22-year-old returned to action in October 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly in December 2022. However, Broja has failed to nail down a place in the starting lineup, with Pochettino preferring Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to the Albania international.

According to a report in The Athletic in mid-January, Chelsea were prepared to sell Broja on a permanent deal during the 2024 winter transfer window. Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolves were already observing the centre-forward, with all three sides requiring more options upfront. However, Chelsea’s £50m valuation of Broja will likely have put the trio off a permanent move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Fulham are waiting for a response from the Blues after submitting a loan-to-buy offer. The Italian journalist also understands that Wolves have returned in their interest for Broja, having seen a straight loan bid already rejected this week. Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (31 January) that Aston Villa enquired about Broja’s availability.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.20 17 Non-penalty xG 0.48 75 Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 83 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 93 Blocks 0.99 88 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 19-01-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Chelsea may be ‘relaxing their stance’ on Broja

Sheth believes that Chelsea could be more relaxed over the potential sale of Broja on Deadline Day and hints that the Blues could accept a loan offer. The Sky Sports reporter hints that it could be up to the striker to decide whether to join Fulham or Wolves this winter. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It appears now that Chelsea might be relaxing their stance because Wolves had a straight loan offer rejected out of hand. We think Chelsea might be open to a loan offer for Broja now. So, as the deadline approaches, we could see that both clubs [Fulham and Wolves] are trying to bring Broja to their respective clubs. Then, if they can both agree on a deal, it will then be up to Broja to decide where he wants to go.”

With the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window upon us, Chelsea look set for a quiet end to the market. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur could submit a low-ball offer for midfielder Conor Gallagher.

However, the 23-year-old, who has captained the Blues on several occasions across the 2023/24 season, isn’t thought to be forcing a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup final with Liverpool later this month. Chelsea return to action when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on 4th February.