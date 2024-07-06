Highlights Chelsea are edging towards signing Renato Veiga as the Portuguese talent is preparing to undergo a medical after a fee was agreed with Basel.

The 20-year-old is in line to pen a long-term contract which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2032.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has pinpointed Veiga as a potential full-back option despite also being capable of being deployed in midfield and the heart of the backline.

Chelsea have moved to within touching distance of making Renato Veiga the latest Stamford Bridge arrival as the Basel star is set to undergo a medical ahead of rubber-stamping his switch as preparations are made for the fast-approaching new campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues entered a new era when Enzo Maresca was appointed as their new head coach on an initial five-year contract last month and, having made the switch from newly-promoted Leicester City, the Italian tactician has wasted no time in making alterations to the squad he has inherited from predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been Chelsea's most expensive acquisition during the early stages of the summer transfer window, having completed a £30million switch earlier this week, but co-owner Todd Boehly has given the green-light to spend more cash ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Maresca Close to Adding Veiga to Squad

Portuguese talent set to join after agreeing fee

Transfer expert Romano has taken to social media platform X on Saturday morning to reveal that Veiga is 'set to undergo medical' procedures ahead of having his switch to Chelsea rubber-stamped after an agreement in the region of £12million has been reached with Swiss heavyweights Basel.

The 20-year-old showed plenty of versatility during the 2023/24 campaign as he featured in midfield and the heart of the backline over the course of 26 appearances, and the Blues have moved quickly to strike a deal as plans have been put in place to remain active in the summer window.

Romano has shared that Chelsea have pinpointed the left-footed Veiga as a full-back option, meaning he is in line to provide the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, and he will commit his long-term future to the west Londoners by penning a contract until June 2032.

Renato Veiga's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella Renato Veiga Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Shots 1.83 1.43 0.40 Tackles won 1.44 1.19 1.92 Crosses 1.20 5.12 0.81 Interceptions 1.01 0.48 1.11 Goals 0.10 0.00 0.00 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

It is understood that Basel will not retain a sell-on clause as part of the acqusition of the Portugal under-21 international, while the Blues have also structured the deal in a way which means they will not be needing to pay add-ons if their incoming talent goes on to enjoy a successful career at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Renato Veiga registered 84 per cent pass accuracy during the 2023/24 Swiss Super League campaign, while he also averaged seven ball recoveries per outing

Lukaku Exit Talks to Advance

Striker on course to seal permanent departure

Although Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad with fresh faces, outgoings are also expected during the remainder of the summer transfer window and GMS sources recently revealed that discussions over Romelu Lukaku's protracted departure will accelerate in the coming days.

Although the Blues paid £97.5million when they lured the striker away from Inter Milan three years ago, he does not feature in Maresca's plans and is on course to embark on a fresh challenge instead of attempting to prove to the new head coach that he deserves to be at the forefront of his thinking.

GMS sources have been informed that Lukaku, who found the back of the net 21 times during a productive loan spell with Roma during the 2023/24 campaign, is likely to join Napoli, Fenerbahce or take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia even though West Ham United have shown tentative interest in offering a route out of his current surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore