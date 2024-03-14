Highlights Chelsea are demanding £40m to sell Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis this summer.

The Blues hope to sell the striker before the end of June to provide a boost to their finances.

Co-owner Todd Boehly may have to generate funds to make further additions at Stamford Bridge in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's potential return to Stamford Bridge is 'next to impossible', with the attacker currently on loan at AS Roma, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues are enduring a tumultuous campaign under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, despite co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly heavily investing in the squad during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Lukaku has spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Roma after a temporary return to Inter last season, following a disappointing 2021/22 season at Chelsea. The centre-forward and the west London outfit will be looking to part ways and put the failed transfer behind them.

Chelsea will demand £40m for Lukaku's services

A move to Roma is currently uncertain

Chelsea and Lukaku will be keen to move on from his failed £97.5m move to Stamford Bridge from Inter in the summer of 2021. Despite re-joining his former employers in the Premier League, the 30-year-old failed to settle in the capital and had hinted that he would be open to a return to Italy.

After failing to hit the ground running at Chelsea, Lukaku re-joined Inter on a season-long loan during the 2022/23 season, helping the Italian giants reach the Champions League final for the first time since their previous triumph in 2010. The Belgian couldn't steer the Nerazzurri over the finishing line, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

This term, Lukaku made the temporary switch to Roma, rediscovering his goalscoring form at the Stadio Olimpico. GMS sources indicate that Chelsea are demanding £40m to sell the former Anderlecht striker permanently this summer. However, it's unclear whether he will join Roma on a full-time basis over the next few months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukaku has cost clubs a combined £285.5m in transfer fees throughout his career.

Any switch to the Italian capital is likely to depend on whether Daniele De Rossi's side can ensure Champions League qualification for the 2024/25 campaign. Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A, with a top-four place guaranteeing a spot in the continent's most prestigious club competition.

Romelu Lukaku - 2023/24 stats Appearances 36 Minutes 3,034 Goals 18 Assists 4 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 1

Chelsea will encourage Lukaku sale before the end of June

The striker's departure could help boost the club's finances

GMS sources understand that Chelsea are eager for a straightforward Lukaku sale to open up to boost their finances before the end of June, to improve their profit and sustainability situation. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that the Blues could sell 'two or three' players to avoid a Conor Gallagher exit, with Lukaku potentially a name on the list.

After spending over £1bn during his two seasons at Chelsea, co-chairman Todd Boehly may have to generate funds to avoid falling foul of the Premier League's financial restrictions, and a Lukaku sale could be appealing. Our sources indicate that, from both player and club perspectives, a Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge as a first-team player is 'next to impossible', hinting that the former Manchester United star could be off the books come the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 14-03-24.