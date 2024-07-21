Highlights Romelu Lukaku has agreed to reduce his salary in order to facilitate a potential move to Napoli from Chelsea.

The Serie A side's new head coach Antonio Conte is eager to seal a reunion with the Belgium international.

Chelsea are refusing to budge from their demands despite Lukaku falling by the wayside at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku wants to bring his Stamford Bridge career to an end by joining Napoli, and has agreed to take a pay cut in order to try and make the move happen.

GMS understands the Belgian striker has finalised personal terms on a three-year contract that will see him reduce his net wage from almost €12m to around €5.5m.

Lukaku spent last season on loan with Napoli's Serie A rivals Roma, also cutting his salary to facilitate the transfer, and his preference is to remain in Italy instead of challenging for a place in new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's plans.

Conte Keen to Seal Lukaku Reunion at Napoli

Manna spearheading pursuit of Belgium international

New Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is driving the move and head coach Antonio Conte is also keen to link up with Lukaku again, having managed him at Inter, where the pair won Serie A together in 2020/21.

Former Chelsea chief Conte has not been afraid to show his admiration for the frontman, as he said last month:

"He is an excellent player. I admire him when he plays, and he is the kind of player I hope is on our side rather than against us."

Chelsea want Lukaku's €45m (£38m) clause paid in full and have no plans to accept Napoli's proposed €25m fee. They are aware Victor Osimhen is likely to depart and expect a more competitive bid from Napoli should he do so.

Lukaku will likely have to wait for Napoli to resolve the future of Osimhen as a result. Paris Saint-Germain are the leading European suitor for him but have no plans to trigger the Nigerian striker's €120m+ release clause. The French champions believe a deal might be possible for slightly under €100m.

Romelu Lukaku's statistical averages per appearance in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Victor Osimhen Romelu Lukaku Victor Osimhen Percentage of aerial duels won 48.0 44.0 Touches 28.2 25.0 Shots 2.00 3.60 Shots on target 0.90 1.60 Key passes 0.90 0.90 Statistics correct as of 21/07/2024

Another Saudi offer, worth €1m-per-week plus bonuses, is an alternative option for Osimhen, but dealmakers are waiting to see if he gives the green light before advancing anything. Napoli would certainly welcome a Saudi approach, believing their valuation would be met.

Al-Ahli have expressed the strongest interest from Saudi Arabia, whilst 12 months ago Al-Hilal were ready to sign Osimhen, but he rejected three offers.

Osimhen told The Obi One Podcast:

"I never thought of leaving last summer at first. But when this huge offer came from a Saudi club [Al-Hilal] it was tempting. It was a big one... I had three meetings and then made up my mind to stick with Napoli."

Chelsea have considered Osimhen in the past but believe the overall cost, including wages of around £250,000-per-week, is too high. However, the door is not shut should the overall price drop.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku has found the back of the net 121 times in the Premier League, but only eight of those strikes have come in a Chelsea shirt

Lukaku and Osimhen Swap Has Not Been Negotiated

Serie A giants holding out for release clause

GMS understands that Chelsea have not offered Lukaku as part of any Osimhen swap deal at this stage. Part of the reason for this is Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear all summer that bidders must trigger Osimhen's clause. But, as the window progresses, Napoli's position could weaken given Osimhen wishes to move on.

There is already an agreement between De Laurentiis and Osimhen allowing him to leave, made when he signed a one-year contract extension last December to keep him at the club until 2026. This pre-dates Conte's arrival and will be respected by the new Napoli boss.

It is understood that Osimhen is now getting impatient for his future to be resolved, whilst Napoli don't want a drawn-out saga either. Selling Osimhen not only generates capital for them to agree a deal for Lukaku, but it means they can shut the door on any Khvicha Kvaratskhelia exit talk.

Napoli have already issued a statement stressing Kvaratskhelia is not for sale despite the player's father and agent both stating he wants to leave. The statement read:

"Napoli reiterates the player has a contract for another three years. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not on agents or fathers to decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the club! End of the story."

Kvaratskhelia is also a PSG target, but there is low confidence anything is possible this summer. Napoli want the Georgia international to sign a new deal this summer, while they have no desire to lose him and Osimhen in the same window. It will be a real surprise if Osimhen is still a Napoli player once the window shuts, and Lukaku will certainly be hoping that isn't the case.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt