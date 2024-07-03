Highlights Chelsea centre forward Romelu Lukaku is edging towards a summer departure as there are plans to hold negotiations over his future.

Napoli, Fenerbahce and the big-spending Saudi Pro League have emerged as potential landing spots for the Belgium international.

West Ham United have also shown tentative interest despite Lukaku being poised to head overseas when he walks away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to accelerate discussions with Romelu Lukaku over his Stamford Bridge departure after three potential destinations have been pinpointed and plans have been put in place to implement an exit strategy as soon as possible, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have entered a new era thanks to Enzo Maresca penning an initial five-year contract to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat, and the Italian tactician has wasted no time in making adjustments to the squad he has inherited since making the move from newly-promoted Leicester City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall became Chelsea's latest addition as he completed a £30million switch earlier his week and, following the already completed signings of Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman and Tosin Adarabioyo, outgoings are being eyed as the 2023/24 Premier League campaign draws closer.

Lukaku Edging Closer to Blues Departure

Trio of possible destinations have emerged for striker

Negotiations surrounding Lukaku's Chelsea departure are set to speed up in the coming days because his current employers are desperate to put an exit strategy in place, according to GMS sources, and it is increasingly likely that he has already made his final Premier League appearance.

The striker was allowed to join Roma on loan for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign and, having found the back of the net 21 times in 47 appearances for the Serie A outfit, he is poised to head overseas again as he does not feature in Maresca's plans and wants to embark on a fresh challenge away from west London.

GMS sources have been informed that Lukaku is edging towards deciding his future and it is looking likely that his next landing spot will be Napoli, Fenerbahce or Saudi Arabia after it has become clear that he will not remain at Chelsea to provide the likes of Nicolas Jackson with competition for a regular starting berth.

Romelu Lukaku's statistical averages in the Premier League compared to Nicolas Jackson Romelu Lukaku Nicolas Jackson Percentage of aerial duels won 52.6 35.7 Shots 2.65 2.57 Shots on target 1.48 1.22 Passes into the penalty area 0.89 0.68 Goals 0.53 0.45 Statistics correct as of 03/07/2024

The Belgium international's potential departure was always expected to be put back until this month due to his involvement at Euro 2024, but his homeland's elimination at the hands of France earlier this week means that he is in line to hold talks over his future with the Blues' hierarchy.

Lukaku has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract, and Chelsea do not want to run the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the forthcoming campaign, so they are looking to sanction his permanent exit ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Romelu Lukaku has got his name on the scoresheet 121 times over the course of 278 Premier League appearances, his last outing in the competition came in May 2022

Lukaku Set to Quit Premier League Despite West Ham Interest

Belgium international in line to head overseas

GMS sources have learned that Lukaku is on course to leave the Premier League despite West Ham United showing tentative interest as Serie A giants Napoli, Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce and the big-spending Saudi Pro League have already been identified as potential destinations.

The 31-year-old former Manchester United and Everton centre forward, who joined Chelsea for a second time when he completed a £97.5million switch from Inter Milan in August 2021, has been put on the market by his current employers and wasted no time in evaluating where his preferred landing spots would be.

GMS sources recently revealed that West Ham have been considering making a move for Lukaku after discovering what it would take to reach an agreement with the Blues, but he is not looking to join the 2023 Europa Conference League winners and is hoping that a move overseas will open up.

