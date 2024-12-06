Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will be able to call upon his very own Lamine Yamal when Estevao Willian becomes available following his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Palmeiras in the summer, according to Brazilian legend Ronaldo when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the August deadline, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they also raided South America as they looked for leading up-and-coming talent.

It resulted in Chelsea agreeing an initial £29million fee for Estevao, although the agreement includes performance-related add-ons and led to him remaining with Palmeiras until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, meaning Maresca has to remain patient before having the opportunity to unleash him.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner who found the back of the net 309 times over the course of his senior club career, is adamant that the west Londoners have an exciting prospect on their hands as the 17-year-old has similarities to Barcelona academy graduate Yamal, while he is expected to remain with Palmeiras for the Club World Cup.

When asked what Chelsea supporters can expect from Estevao, the former Real Madrid frontman told GMS:

"He's a young player and very talented. He's kind of like Lamine Yamal. He will soon be a very big star in football. He's very promising, and at just 17. I think he'll play for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup, then join Chelsea."

Comparisons to Yamal are no mean feat as the teenager has got his name on the scoresheet 13 times and registered a further 18 assists over the course of 69 appearances since breaking into Barcelona's first-team set-up, while he has also played a crucial role in Spain beating England to Euro 2024 glory during the summer.

Estevao, meanwhile, has racked up 25 goal contributions in 45 senior appearances for Palmeiras, and his form at club level has resulted in him already being rewarded with four international caps for Brazil.

GMS sources recently revealed that Chelsea have no intentions of allowing the wide-man to complete a quickfire loan departure when he arrives in the capital during the summer as plans have been devised to ensure he will be handed regular game time in the 2025/26 campaign.