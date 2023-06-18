Chelsea striker Armando Broja's situation will be checked on by West Ham United as they search for a new striker for next season.

The Hammers are in talks to sell Gianluca Scamacca to AS Roma and have been looking around Europe for options while that situation began to open up.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City is one of the most talked about attacking targets for the Hammers but there is an obvious desire for a more out-and-out goalscorer to compete with Danny Ings and Michael Antonio next season.

West Ham have a long-standing interest in Broja and actively tried to sign him one year ago from across London.

What would Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson mean for Broja?

Now Chelsea’s pursuit of forward Nicolas Jackson raises fresh questions for 21-year-old Broja ahead of the next campaign.

Chelsea also have an eye on Lautaro Martinez as a star signing, and he is very open to the idea of leaving Inter Milan this summer. Sources say he wants to test himself in the Premier League and as per Football Insider, he could cost £70m.

Albania international Broja has been out since December after sustaining a knee injury in a friendly match against Aston Villa. His return to the first team is expected this summer and he has been hoping for the chance to make an impression on new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

That may still come - yet the arrival of a new forward adds a layer of concern to his chances of regular first-team acting next season.

How could Chelsea's attack look next season?

Jackson, 21, is being lined up as a signing from Villarreal for £30million, in line with his release clause in La Liga. Christopher Nkunku is also arriving from RB Leipzig as a forward option for Pochettino and while he is most likely to be a support forward, he can play centrally.

The futures of both Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku are up in the air right now but Broja will have been hoping that the 2023/24 season was to be a platform for his big chance to lead Chelsea’s line if he could win over Pochettino in his early weeks in charge.

The signing of Jackson or Martinez raises some doubt over just how that would all fall into place - especially as Chelsea have an easier schedule and less need for rotation next season, due to no European football.

What is Chelsea's current transfer strategy?

Chelsea's focus on young talent continues to take centre stage in their recruitment drive under Todd Boehly.

The club have built out their stable with the likes of 19-year-old players Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka and Omari Hutchinson, plus 20-year-olds David Datre Fofana, Cesare Casadei, Malo Gusto and Noni Madueke, as well as Benoit Badiashlile, Enzo Fernandez and Mikhaylo Mudryk - all 22.

The Blues are currently chasing 21-year-old Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, 19.