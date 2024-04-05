Highlights Chelsea are exploring alternative striker options for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have a number of targets on the shortlist at Stamford Bridge, including Girona's Artem Dovbyk.

Co-owner Todd Boehly cannot afford to make more high-profile mistakes in the transfer window.

Chelsea are continuing to scout alternative striker options other than Napoli's Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, including Girona's Artem Dovbyk, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues are enduring a torrid 2023/24 season and risk missing out on European football for the second consecutive campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be feeling the pressure from co-owner Todd Boehly, who has not been afraid to splash the cash in his two years with the west London outfit. Dovbyk has established himself as one of La Liga's top strikers and a crucial cog in Girona's remarkable success story.

Chelsea have 'pondered' several Osimhen alternatives

Dovbyk has been scouted in the past 12 months

Having struggled in the centre-forward department over the last two years, Chelsea will look to sign an out-and-out No. 9 during the 2024 summer transfer window. The Blues have endured two below-par campaigns in the Premier League, partially owing to their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have spent over £400m on transfer fees during the 2023/24 season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that Chelsea will prioritise outgoings amid interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The two-time Champions League winners are in a battle to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. However, a world-class striker is still on their shortlist.

GMS sources understand that if Osimhen chooses to move to Paris Saint-Germain, as is being touted in Italy, then it will have a knock-on effect on Chelsea's hunt for a new No. 9. The west London outfit could play down the blow of missing out on the 25-year-old, but it's understood that they view him as their prime striker target for the summer.

However, our sources also understand that Chelsea have been looking at several other centre-forward options, including Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, Inter's Lautaro Martinez, and Brentford's Ivan Toney. Girona's Artem Dovbyk has also been named among a list of potential targets.

In December 2023, The Sun claimed that Chelsea had placed Dovbyk 'high' on their transfer shortlist ahead of the winter market. The 26-year-old, lauded as "sensational" by his manager Michel, has been scouted by Blues representatives in recent months, ranking joint top of the La Liga goalscoring charts, alongside Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, with 16 strikes to his name.

Artem Dovbyk vs Nicolas Jackson - 2023/24 stats Artem Dovbyk (La Liga) Nicolas Jackson (Premier League) Appearances 24(4) 21(4) Minutes 1928 1912 Goals 16 9 Assists 5 3 Shots per game 2.3 2.2 Key passes per game 0.7 1 Dribbles per game 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.99 6.89

Chelsea 'must get the profile right'

The Blues are under pressure to improve their recruitment

With Chelsea under the watchful eye of the Premier League, they can't afford to have any more misgivings in the transfer market. The Blues have already spent over £1bn under Todd Boehly's co-ownership, which has yielded a 12th-placed Premier League finish and no trophies in return.

GMS sources also state that Chelsea can't make any more high-profile mistakes. A third consecutive season out of the limelight could result in the six-time English champions becoming a forgotten club at the top table of European football. A failure to win either the FA Cup this term would also conclude a second consecutive season without winning any major honours at Stamford Bridge. Boehly will be eager for this not to become a continuing trend.

All statistics courtesy of BBC Sport, Transfermarkt, and WhoScored, correct as of 04-04-24.