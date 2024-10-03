Chelsea could look to take advantage of expected upheaval at Bayer Leverkusen next summer as Stamford Bridge scouts have urged head coach Enzo Maresca to push for the signing of Victor Boniface ahead of attempting to secure additional firepower in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the transfer window slamming shut in August, with more than £200million being spent on reinforcements, but plans have already been put in place to continue bolstering the squad when they have further opportunities within the next 12 months.

Marc Guiu was among the summer recruits, thanks to completing a £5million switch from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, but Chelsea are looking to provide the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku with further competition as they go in search of challenging for regular silverware.

Blues May Tempt Boniface into Major U-Turn

Frontman has not been keen on heading to Premier League

Chelsea scouts have continued recommending to make a move for Boniface when they enter the market for an out-and-out striker, according to GMS sources, having been impressed with his continued form in a Leverkusen shirt as they go in search of defending their Bundesliga title.

Although the Blues have suffered a significant blow in their hopes of landing the Nigeria international as he has admitted that he is not interested in heading to the Premier League, the west Londoners have refused to rule out the possibility of leaving him with a challenging decision to make.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are still mulling over whether to tempt Boniface into a U-turn over his career plans because they are among the sides keeping tabs on his situation, and there is an increasing possibility of him leaving his current surroundings next summer due to wholesale changes being expected at Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Nicolas Jackson Victor Boniface Nicolas Jackson Shots 5.53 3.67 Shot-creating actions 3.68 2.45 Shots on target 1.58 1.84 Key passes 1.05 1.43 Goals 0.79 0.82 Assists 0.26 0.61 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The 23-year-old made it five goals in eight appearances this season when he grabbed the winner in Die Werkself's Champions League triumph over AC Milan earlier this week, and Maresca will continue monitoring his performances ahead of potentially tasking the Blues' recruitment department with attempting to strike a deal.

Chelsea will be waiting in the wings if it becomes clear that Boniface is poised to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, GMS sources have learned, despite him not originally being pinpointed as a major target before catching the eye of scouts with his prolific displays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Boniface has registered the third-highest number of shots - 21 - during the early stages of the Bundesliga campaign

Boniface Unlikely to Complete January Switch

Leverkusen will not want to lose Nigeria international during season

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea will find it difficult to tempt Leverkusen into sanctioning Boniface's departure when the transfer window reopens in January as he is happy at the Bay Arena and the reigning Bundesliga champions do not want to lose him, meaning it is increasingly likely that they will have to play the waiting game for his signature.

The German giants will only entertain selling the former Union Saint-Gilloise marksman for in the region of £70million after he has made his current employers a formidable force since his arrival, but there are doubts over whether the Blues will be willing to splash the cash midway through the season.

Chelsea remain undecided over the possibility of making any significant signings at the turn of the year, GMS sources understand, and they are currently leaning towards only doing so if there is a fundamental need after Maresca has been able to lead his side to positive results and they have found the back of the net more often than each of their Premier League rivals.

Leverkusen are in a strong negotiating position if the capital club or any other suitors come calling as Boniface will still have three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £32,000-per-week, when the transfer window reopens in January.

GMS sources previously revealed that West Ham United were admirers of the centre forward as they prepared to appoint Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor in the dugout, but Chelsea are not on course to face competition from their London rivals as they ended up bolstering their options with the addition of Niclas Fullkrug in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Bundesliga