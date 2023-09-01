Chelsea could be set to pull off a 'phenomenal bit of business' as Ian Maatsen may seal a return to Burnley for a significantly higher fee than the Stamford Bridge outfit were first looking for, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Blues have recouped more than £220million from departures since the summer window opened for business, boss Mauricio Pochettino is mulling over sanctioning further exits during the final hours of Deadline Day.

Chelsea transfer news - Ian Maatsen

According to the Evening Standard, Maatsen has moved a step closer to completing a return to Burnley as Chelsea have accepted a loan bid which includes an obligation to make the switch permanent for £31.5million.

But the report suggests the Dutchman is reluctant to rejoin Vincent Kompany's Clarets after making three appearances during the early stages of the new campaign, with his preference being to seal a move to West Ham United if he is to leave west London.

It is understood that Maatsen is keen to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place in Pochettino's plans, resulting in there being a possibility of him turning down the Deadline Day transfer.

But the left-back has been stalling on penning a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, leading to doubts over where his future lies.

Maatsen played a key role in Burnley clinching the Championship title last term, racking up 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances during a productive loan spell.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maatsen?

Jacobs understands that Maatsen is currently in the process of deciding whether to head back to Burnley or snub a return to Turf Moor.

The journalist believes selling the 21-year-old for £31.5million would represent good business from Chelsea's point of view, particularly as they were initially seeking £25million.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Ian Maatsen could be going back to Burnley. It's an interesting situation whereby it may be a loan with an obligation to buy at over £30million. I think £31.5million is the number that I've got, and Maatsen is deciding whether that's the move for him.

"It would be fantastic business though, for Chelsea, because right at the beginning of the summer, when Burnley wanted Maatsen and he would have almost certainly moved if a deal had been reached quickly, the fee was around £25million that Chelsea wanted. If they get anything above that, it's a phenomenal bit of business."

What next for Chelsea?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Malang Sarr is seeking a move away from Chelsea after attracting interest from Turkey and France.

The Blues are willing to offload the central defender without securing a fee for his services during the final hours of the summer window, which has led to Nottingham Forest and Fulham emerging as additional suitors.

Sarr has entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract and does not feature in the forefront of Pochettino's plans.

The Frenchman has not featured in a single matchday squad since the new season got underway, with his last Chelsea appearance coming in May 2022.