Chelsea are expecting a flurry of outgoings in mid-January, and it could pave the way for a couple of incomings at Stamford Bridge as well.

Napoli are preparing a bid for Cesare Casadei worth around €15m, but the Blues are hoping for closer to €25m and have already turned down a €12m bid from Torino. There is significant interest in the Italian, meaning Chelsea are likely to stay firm on their asking price.

Chelsea will also listen to bids for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, even though the midfielder only arrived from Leicester City for £30m last summer.

Dewsbury-Hall is well-liked by his Chelsea teammates, while head coach Enzo Maresca has praised his attitude despite seeing limited minutes since moving to Stamford Bridge. A return to Leicester has been speculated, but the Foxes are focused for now on finding a full-back, centre-back and winger.

Brighton & Hove Albion retain an interest in Dewsbury-Hall, having tried to sign him over the summer, but there was disappointment at the club after the player cooled on a switch after learning of Chelsea's pursuit. West Ham United are another club to watch. It is likely, if Dewsbury-Hall does leave, he will remain in the Premier League.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also a West Ham target, having previously been looked at by AC Milan. Chelsea would prefer a permanent exit, and believe the midfielder warrants a £40m fee, which is the same amount as his release clause.

West Ham are likely to move quickly in the second half of January in order to try and back incoming manager Graham Potter and could opt for a double swoop in the hope Chelsea become more flexible on valuation or structure.

Ben Chilwell is another player expected to leave, with Chelsea open to a loan if a permanent exit can’t be facilitated. Axel Disasi and Harvey Vale are two other players who could depart, with the latter still on Sunderland’s radar.

Omari Kellyman is getting back to full fitness, and if all goes to plan, he will be loaned to a Championship club this month. Meanwhile, Alfie Gilchrist is already on loan at Sheffield United and expected to stay there until the end of the season despite a number of suitors considering a January move.

West Londoners Have Concrete Interest in Guehi

Addition of central defender being considered amid injury problems

Chelsea are currently considering adding another defender, especially with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both sidelined through injury. Aaron Anselmino has already been recalled from his loan spell with Boca Juniors. The 19-year-old Argentine centre-back is currently being assessed before the Blues decide whether to loan him in January.

Chelsea hold a concrete interest in re-signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. There are no plans to pay the £70m his current employers wanted from Newcastle United over the summer, especially given the England international only has 18 months left on his current contract. The west Londoners' valuation is understood to be south of £50m.

The Blues have a sell-on clause after Guehi joined Crystal Palace in 2021 for £18m, meaning they could get the 24-year-old at a slightly cheaper rate, since the percentage owed on any sale would still go to them even if they are also the buyer.

Chelsea have also discussed bringing back Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. That’s despite him being deemed surplus to requirements over the summer. Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande also remains appreciated, but it is not thought a January exit is possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has made 12 Premier League starts during his loan spell with Crystal Palace

Mudryk Ban Could Lead to Attacking Signings

Gittens and Williams among names tracked by capital club

Maresca could also look for attacking reinforcements, especially if Mykhailo Mudryk’s provisional ban for testing positive for the banned substance meldonium turns permanent. Mudryk’s B Sample is expected back in January and, if positive, the Ukrainian could face a four-year ban.

Chelsea continue to support Mudryk, but a lengthy suspension may force them to consider a new left-sided wide player in 2025. Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens - who has been described as 'England's next superstar' - and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are both still being tracked.

Despite unwavering faith in Nicolas Jackson, another forward could arrive. This will be more of an urgent priority if Christopher Nkunku asks to leave in January. Chelsea would prefer to keep Nkunku, who has 12 goals this season in all competitions, but if the French forward does ask to leave, an exit is not entirely out of the question.

Chelsea remain extremely keen on Liam Delap. The Ipswich Town striker has eight Premier League goals this season and is expected to be the subject of bids this summer. Ipswich are reluctant to sanction a sale in January, but Chelsea are serious contenders for Delap, who is open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not expected to bid for in-demand Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani, or reignite their summer interest in Victor Osimhen in January. Even though Osimhen agreed to a loan to Galatasaray, his position on a permanent move, and his wage requirements, have not altered since Chelsea’s last set of negotiations.

All Chelsea signings have to fit into the incentive-driven wage structure, including a cut in seasons without Champions League football.

Chelsea entered January expecting a reasonably quiet and outgoings-heavy window, but if the right opportunities present themselves, a few incomings are now possible with Chelsea always alert to opportunistic signings.

