Highlights Chelsea are more likely to sell Romelu Lukaku permanently than Mykhaylo Mudryk during the 2024 summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues need to sell players to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations and make room for new signings.

Lukaku's price tag is set at £37m, whilst left-back Ian Maatsen's release clause is worth £35m. Other players like Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, and Marc Cucurella could also be sold.

Chelsea are more likely to sell Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal than Mykhaylo Mudryk during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs also expects the likes of Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall to be sold at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has spent much time and money trying to strengthen the Blues side during his first four markets at the club but has found himself splashing the clash with little success.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has endured a mixed start to life in the dugout at Chelsea and would have hoped for more consistent performances and results during the 2023/24 season. Lukaku is currently plying his trade at Roma, having failed to make a serious impact following his mega-money arrival from Inter in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea looking to sell outcasts

To remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, Chelsea must sell many stars in the 2024 summer transfer window to make room for fresh signings. The Blues have plenty of deadwood around their squad and out on loan as the west London outfit look to throw themselves back into Champions League contention.

An example of Boehly’s reckless spending was the acquisition of Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2022, in a deal which could be worth £88.5m. The 23-year-old was untried and untested in Europe’s big five leagues and has registered just eight Premier League goal contributions in the 18 months following his transfer. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT in August 2023 that Mudryk had shown nothing in his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are more likely to offload those sitting in the reserves or out on loan when the summer transfer window opens in June. According to The Evening Standard, the Blues are looking to sell Lukaku for good this year and have set a £37m price tag, which Roma, where he is currently plying his trade, are willing to pay if he keeps up his form. Lukaku signed for the Premier League outfit in a deal worth almost £98m in 2021.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will demand any suitors to pay Maatsen’s £35m release clause, with the left-back aiming to get games under his belt on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Earlier this year, The Independent reported that Tottenham Hotspur were lining up a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, though any deal would likely cost up to £50m.

Conor Gallagher - stats vs Chelsea 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.06 2nd Goals 2 =7th Assists 4 =2nd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Interceptions per game 1.3 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 16-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea will focus on selling others before Mudryk this summer

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea could look to sell Lukaku and Maatsen this summer, whilst Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella could also be in the firing line. The journalist hints that having these assets means the Blues won’t be forced to lose Mudryk’s services. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Come the summer, Chelsea have other names on the permanent sale list, deemed surplus to requirements for which they can pull in fees. Lukaku is one, and Maatsen is another that Chelsea would have sold in January if they could have done so. Money will likely come in when the obligation is triggered for Lewis Hall at Newcastle. The feeling is that it's a case of when or if he permanently moves there based on the obligation terms. “There's Chalobah, possibly Cucurella, and Gallagher. So, there are enough other sellable assets that would mean Chelsea would not be forced to bring in a fee for Mudyrk.”

Chelsea will have to push through some sales during the 2024 summer transfer window but will want to avoid selling their critical assets. The Blues’ inconsistent form and uncertainty over European qualification means some of their star players could be angling for a move elsewhere.

However, Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT (13th February) that midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ‘1000% committed’ to Chelsea after speculation over the one-time World Cup winner’s future arose earlier in February. A report in Sport claimed that the Argentina international’s agents had approached Barcelona over a potential move. However, the 23-year-old dismissed speculation in his celebration following a beautiful free-kick goal in a 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Villa Park on 7th February.

Meanwhile, in the boardroom, Chelsea have approached Brighton & Hove Albion’s head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, to take up a scouting role at Stamford Bridge. The 34-year-old would join Paul Winstanley as one of several internal appointments the Blues have made from the Amex Stadium, but he has yet to decide on his future.