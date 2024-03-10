Highlights Chelsea will look to sell Trevoh Chalobah during the 2024 summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has barely played under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chalobah saw moves to Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest collapse in the latter stages of the 2023 summer market.

Chelsea “will sell” centre-back Trevoh Chalobah during the 2024 summer transfer window despite making a recent Premier League start against Brentford, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the defender isn’t at the top of the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are experiencing another disappointing Premier League campaign and are in the bottom half of the table heading into the latter stages of the 2023/24 season.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been questioned after his side passed up the opportunity to defeat a youthful Liverpool side in February’s Carabao Cup final. Chalobah has struggled to make an impact in the Chelsea team this term and could seek a departure to further his career and get first-team minutes under his belt.

Chalobah’s lack of appearances at Chelsea

Chalobah has had a frustrating 2023/24 season at Chelsea, having only made his first appearances of the campaign last month. Heading into the final hours of the 2023 summer transfer window, the centre-back had looked to be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge. However, Bayern Munich and Chelsea couldn’t agree on a fee for the 24-year-old, with a deal to move to the Bundesliga giants eventually collapsing.

All hope was not lost, with Nottingham Forest also interested in signing Chalobah, initially valued at £50m in August 2023, in the final hours of the market. Days after the window’s closure, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that The Tricky Trees had agreed to a deal worth more than £25m with Chelsea. Still, the defender remained at Stamford Bridge despite Forest’s best efforts.

It’s a decision Chalobah may regret, given his lack of playing time under Mauricio Pochettino. The reported £50,000 per-week earner has made four appearances for the first team in all competitions this term. Chalobah finds himself behind Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Alfie Gilchrist, and Thiago Silva in the pecking order of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge, hinting that his minutes will continue to be limited, especially when the quintet are all match-fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chalobah has played in just 5% of available Premier League minutes this term.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that the 24-year-old is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and could be offloaded this summer. It means that Chalobah, once dubbed a “soldier” by former manager Graham Potter, must consider his next steps as the window draws closer, despite his start in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on 2nd March.

Trevoh Chalobah - stats vs current Chelsea 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.23 22nd Minutes played 109 21st Tackles per game 0.5 =19th Interceptions per game 1 4th Fouls per game 0 =28th Clearances per game 1.5 =6th

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea have been ‘prepared to sell’ Chalobah for the last two windows

Jacobs believes Chalobah is a player that Chelsea will sell and that his start against Brentford was purely because he was match-fit. The journalist has revealed that the Blues have been looking to offload the former England U21 international for the last two transfer windows. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Chalobah is a player that Chelsea will sell, and the start against Brentford was partly down to being fit. So, it's not so much that he's been shunned as injured, but it's clear that he's not right there at the top of the pecking order. “He also started against Brentford because Pochettino trialled a back three, and Chalobah slotted into the side. But, naturally, when all of Chelsea's centre-backs are fit, even with Thiago Silva leaving, and because they might add another centre-back in the summer, Chalobah is a player that, for the last two windows, Chelsea have been prepared to sell.”

With Chelsea set to miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly may have to consider splashing the cash once again in the 2024 summer transfer window. The American businessman has spent over £1bn on transfer fees since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2022, raising doubts over the club’s compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that Chelsea may have to prioritise outgoings during the summer market, which could be the difference between them signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The journalist adds that if the Blues can bring in £100m/£150m in revenue, they could spend £250m/£300m, which may cover the cost of the 25-year-old centre-forward.

Chelsea return to Premier League action when they host Newcastle United on 11th March. They are looking to secure three points, which could aid their quest to secure Europa League/Europa Conference League football in west London next term. Pochettino’s side will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on 17th March in an FA Cup quarter-final tie, looking to secure their progress to a semi-final at Wembley.

