Chelsea 'would like to sell' Trevoh Chalobah when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT who he could leave Stamford Bridge for.

Although the centre-back has made 63 appearances in a Blues shirt, he has been unable to force his way into the forefront of boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans due to struggling to overcome injury problems since the Argentinian headed into the hot-seat.

Chelsea, who have already taken their spending beyond the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly completed a £4.25billion takeover last year, are eager to offload players who have been deemed surplus to requirements in a bid to balance the books.

Three suitors pull out of race for Chalobah

Tottenham have cooled their interest in luring Chalobah away from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports, as concerns over his recent injury problems have resulted in boss Ange Postecoglou turning his attentions elsewhere ahead of the turn of the year.

The report suggests Spurs had initially continued keeping tabs on the defender - who has failed to make a Premier League appearance since the Blues' draw with Newcastle United on the final day of last season - after looking to strike a deal during the final hours of the summer transfer window, but he has suffered a setback which is expected to result in remaining on the treatment table until January.

Chalobah's options as he seeks a fresh challenge are dwindling as it is understood that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also pulled out of the race for his signature as a result of having his time on the sidelines extended.

It comes as a blow for the 24-year-old as he was preparing to push for a move away from Chelsea when the winter window opens for business, with Pochettino also deeming a permanent sale preferable as he aims to raise funds for potential incomings.

Trevoh Chalobah's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Chelsea 63 4 1 8 0 Ipswich Town 44 2 1 6 0 Huddersfield Town 38 1 1 7 1 Lorient 30 2 2 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Chalobah came close to joining Bayern on September 1, but he was stopped in his tracks as a deal was not finalised before the German deadline, while Nottingham Forest were left frustrated when they tried their luck with a £25million bid.

Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to sell as their academy graduate's contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

Jacobs believes Chelsea's insistance that they want to offload Chalobah is not wavering despite his time on the sidelines potentially proving to be a stumbling block when it comes to discovering suitors in the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Although it appears that Bayern do not have the former England under-21 international among their primary targets, the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of a switch to the Allianz Arena materialising.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I still think that Chelsea would like to sell Chalobah in January if they can. Just because you're injured in a window doesn't mean that you can't go in a window. Tyler Adams going to Bournemouth from Leeds United in the summer is one example of that. "There are teams, mid-season, looking for centre-backs. Bayern still could be one to watch. They were very keen on Chalobah towards the back end of the summer, but they wanted a loan deal and it just couldn't be forced through. "It was unfortunate on deadline day because the German window closed earlier than the UK one, so there was a mad scramble until 5pm UK time. Even though Chalobah wanted the move, no agreement was reached. "Bayern want a centre-back. We've seen the links as well with Manchester United's Raphael Varane, so that might be something to watch."

Maatsen interested in sealing Chelsea exit

Ian Maatsen would be keen to join reigning Premier League champions Manchester City if they up the ante in their pursuit by lodging a bid, according to Football Insider, having struggled to secure regular game time following a loan spell with Burnley.

The report suggests the left-back, who has been limited to just 271 minutes of action this season, is open to bringing the curtain down on his Chelsea career due to wanting to secure more opportunities to show what he can do on the pitch.

But Chelsea are not necessarily keen to grant Maatsen's wish as they activated a 12-month extension in his contract in a bid to stave off interest from Barcelona last month, with his £15,000-per-week agreement initially being due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The west Londoners have also put plans in place to offer a new long-term deal, which would bolster their negotiating position even further ahead of suitors potentially testing their resolve in the coming months.

It comes after Chelsea were open to selling Maatsen during the final hours of the summer transfer window, with them agreeing an initial loan deal with Burnley which included an obligation to make the temporary switch permanent for £31.5million, but he was keen to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge instead of returning to Turf Moor.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a January move could still come to fruition despite the Blues triggering a 12-month contract extension as West Ham United are among the clubs circling for the Dutchman.