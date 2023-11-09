Highlights Chelsea are leading the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney despite facing stiff competition for his services.

The England international has expressed interest in joining the Blues and is looking for a mid-season move.

Brentford have slapped a lucrative price tag on Toney ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea could stop short of assuring Ivan Toney that he would be their 'guaranteed' No.9 if he heads to Stamford Bridge, as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what a move for the Brentford star could mean for Nicolas Jackson.

Having joined the Blues in a deal worth more than £30million from La Liga side Villarreal in the summer, Jackson has started to find his feet under the tutelage of boss Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

The Senegal international took his tally of goals up to six for the season thanks to bagging a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, but it appears that Chelsea are still eager to bolster their attacking options when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Chelsea in pole position to land Toney

Chelsea are the firm favourites to win the race to acquire Toney, according to TEAMtalk, as they have been presented with a window of opportunity due to Arsenal sporting director Edu not wanting to splash the cash midway through the season.

The report suggests the Gunners would only contemplate attempting to test Brentford's resolve at the end of the campaign, when the striker is due to enter the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract and his price tag will have decreased.

It is understood that Chelsea have joined Arsenal in holding discussions with Toney's representatives as they attempt to boost their chances of eventually striking a deal, while he is preparing to push for a mid-season move away from his current employers.

The England international's stance, which comes despite being unable to make his next competitive appearance until halfway through January due to still serving an eight-month ban thanks to breaching betting regulations, will come as a major boost for Pochettino.

Top goalscorers in the Premier League last season Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 All statistics according to the Premier League

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney is interested in sealing a move to Chelsea, having shown his intent to embark on a fresh challenge by switching agencies during his time on the sidelines.

Tottenham have also joined the race to sign the 27-year-old after he has been identified as a frontman who fits the bill as boss Ange Postecoglou aims to add more firepower to his squad, but an offer is more likely to come at the end of the season.

Brentford are desperate to hold onto Toney for the remainder of the campaign, which has led to Chelsea's neighbours making it clear that they will only entertain sanctioning his mid-season departure if a bid worth £100million is lodged.

Jones has doubts over whether Pochettino will be willing to hand Toney assurances over his game time ahead of a potential move to Chelsea, with Jackson's recent upturn in form and confidence making it difficult to source a direct replacement.

The reputable journalist feels the Blues could send an important message to the former Newcastle United man by making it clear that it is up to him to prove his worth and leap ahead of the summer arrival in the pecking order if he chooses to move to Stamford Bridge.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I have to admit, I don't think Chelsea would tell Ivan Toney that he is guaranteed to be their No.9 and they will build around him. "They bought Nicolas Jackson and, on the back of him just starting to build confidence, what's that going to do for him if Ivan Toney is told he is starting every game? I can't see it. "I think that part of them bringing in an elite striker is going to be to have an elite mentality that you see off your competition and prove that this is what it takes to be a Chelsea No.9."

Price tag for Blues target Dumfries emerges

Chelsea will have to fork out £43million if they want to sign Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, but they are facing an uphill battle in their attempts to lure him to west London.

That is because the report suggests the Serie A giants are keen to tie the Netherlands international down to a new contract as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his agreement at the turn of the year, while Manchester United are providing additional competition.

Dumfries was also linked with a move to Old Trafford during the early stages of the summer window, but he quashed speculation over his future by insisting he was keen to bounce back from missing out on Champions League glory at the hands of Manchester City last season by remaining at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old has proven that he can be a serious threat in the attacking third of the pitch over the course of his senior club career, chalking up 31 goals and providing a further 51 assists for his teammates.