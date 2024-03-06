Highlights Chelsea's interest in Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is "serious", as they aim to bolster their options at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues feel the 26-year-old holds a value somewhere in the region of £35m.

Manchester City and AC Milan have expressed an interest in the United States international over the past year.

Chelsea's interest in Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is 'serious' ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues are enduring an underwhelming season under the management of Mauricio Pochettino and risk missing out on continental football for a second consecutive campaign in west London.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has splashed the cash over the course of his first four transfer windows at Chelsea but is yet to see his spending bare fruit. Robinson has established himself as a regular in the Fulham lineup during the 2023/24 season and has gained the interest of several clubs on the continent.

Chelsea have been looking at Robinson 'for the past year'

The Blues want to add more depth to their full-back department

According to GMS scources, Chelsea are 'serious' in their interest in Fulham's Robinson, dubbed as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting. The 26-year-old has been in a regular in Marco Silva's side this term, playing in 94% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season. Robinson has been integral to Fulham steering clear of a relegation battle this campaign, who will hope to push on into the top-half of the table in the season's latter stages.

Our sources indicate that Chelsea's priority heading into the 2024 summer transfer window is going to be signing cover at left-back for Ben Chilwell. The 27-year-old has spent a large portion of the season on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge, with Pochettino having been short of options on the left side of defence.

Antonee Robinson - stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.13 66 Passes attempted 56.35 69 Progressive carries 2.81 81 Successful take-ons 1.17 80 Tackles 2.52 84 Interceptions 2.32 99 Clearances 2.89 85 Aerial duels won 1.38 83

The Blues have been scouting Robinson 'for the past year' and have been impressed by his attacking mindset and his pace. They also believe that his defensive duties have improved and that he has 'good recovery traits', suggesting that he is the ideal Premier League full-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robinson has provided five assists for his teammates across the 2023/24 Premier League season.

However, Fulham aren't keen on letting Robinson leave, hinting that negotiations between the west London duo could be difficult. Silva's side are under no financial pressure to sell the United States international, with the defender having over four years left on his current contract at Craven Cottage. Chelsea feel that he holds a value of around £35m and could test the water for his services in the summer.

Further interest in Robinson

The full-back has attracted attention from Premier League and European outfits

Chelsea are not the only side to have considered Robinson's signing. Ahead of the 2024 winter window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool had set their sights on the acquiring the full-back's signature. Whilst a move to Anfield never came to fruition, GMS sources understand there has been interest from elsewhere in the past year.

In England, reigning treble holders Manchester City have monitored Robinson, who could sense an opportunity to make the left-back spot his own at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, AC Milan have also shown an interest in the defender, who had initially been set to move to the San Siro before a move collapsed on medical grounds.

All stats according to FBref and Transfermarkt , correct as of 06-03-24.