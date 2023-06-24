Chelsea are set to up the ante in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo as the Stamford Bridge outfit are preparing to table a bid for the Brighton & Hove Albion star, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues completed their first acquisition of the summer window earlier this week, when Christopher Nkunku rubber-stamped his £53million arrival from RB Leipzig, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park as well.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to respected journalist Romano, Chelsea are working on a deal for Caicedo after succeeding in agreeing personal terms with the transfer target.

The Italian reporter suggests the Ecuador international's priority remains to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have still not lodged an official bid at this stage.

However, that could be set to change as Chelsea are now understood to be readying an offer for Caicedo after negotiating potential outgoings.

The west Londoners are looking to tie up a deal worth in excess of £80million, having held discussions with Brighton for a number of weeks.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have held 'very positive' talks with Caicedo's representatives ahead of a potential move away from the south coast.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Caicedo?

Romano understands that Chelsea are now looking to negotiate a fee with Brighton as they aim to win the race for Caicedo's signature.

The transfer expert is convinced that the Blues will test their Premier League rivals' resolve with a lucrative offer which could be tabled in the coming days.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It's now about reaching an agreement with Brighton. We know how tough it is to negotiate with Brighton, especially when you want to get their best player, so the conversation is not going to be easy.

"But Chelsea will be there. Chelsea will bid because they want Moises Caicedo, so I'm sure that this is going to be a hot topic in the next days."

Are Chelsea facing competition for Caicedo's signature?

Chelsea were handed a major boost in their pursuit of Caicedo when, according to The Times, Arsenal pulled out the race for his services earlier this month.

The report suggests the Gunners are no longer targeting the central midfielder despite entering the summer with him on a shortlist of options, but Manchester United are still in the hunt to strike a deal with Brighton.

Although Arsenal falling by the wayside could play into Chelsea's hands as they aim to acquire Caicedo, who made 43 appearances last season, the Seagulls could still choose not to cash in.

That is because Brighton are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 21-year-old's contract, which is worth £60,000-per-week, not being due to expire until the summer of 2027.

But Chelsea are understood to be the frontrunners to sign Caicedo, so Pochettino and Blues co-owner Todd Boehly should do all they can to reach an agreement.