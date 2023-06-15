Chelsea are set to announce Christopher Nkunku as their first signing of the summer 'in the coming days' as the deal to take the RB Leipzig star to Stamford Bridge is 'completely done', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' head coach last month, has set his sights on luring fresh faces to west London ahead of next season.

Chelsea transfer news - Christopher Nkunku

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nkunku will be unveiled as Chelsea's latest arrival after his final international commitments with France on June 19.

The Italian journalist suggests there have been no hitches in getting the deal over the line for the attacker, who penned a pre-contract agreement in December.

It is understood that Chelsea have committed to paying more than the £53million release clause which was written into Nkunku's contract as they looked to beat other suitors to his signature.

In fact, the Blues arranged for the former Paris Saint-Germain man to undergo medical tests close to nine months ago after he had attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea supporters should be excited about Nkunku's impending arrival as he has a bright future ahead of him.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Nkunku?

Jacobs understands that Nkunku has already signed on the dotted line and Chelsea will formally confirm his acquisition imminently.

The journalist is interested to see whether Pochettino is looking to use the 25-year-old in a central role at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "They're going to have to determine where Nkunku fits in. He is expected to be announced in the coming days and that deal is completely done. There's no doubt about it, but it just hasn't been formally announced.

"The thing about Nkunku is that, technically, he can play as the central leading number nine, but whether Chelsea choose to use him in that capacity remains to be seen."

Will Nkunku improve Chelsea going forward?

There is no doubt that Nkunku will bring goals and creativity to Pochettino's side as, according to Transfermarkt, he has racked up 126 goal contributions in 172 Leipzig appearances.

The France international was also in scintillating form last season and, despite the noise surrounding his future, he found the back of the net 23 times while also laying on nine assists.

Sofascore data highlights that Nkunku got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 119 minutes during the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign.

It is abundantly clear that Leipzig's loss is Chelsea's gain as they prepare to welcome the £124,000-per-week man to Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku has won an abundance of silverware during the early stages of his career, including the Ligue 1 title on three occasions, and his arrival will boost Pochettino's chances of guiding Chelsea to trophies.