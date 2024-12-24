Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is on course to hold discussions with Joao Felix over his future as there is a determination to discover whether he wants to make a quickfire exit from Stamford Bridge ahead of contending with enquiries during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues showed plenty of ambition during the summer, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it has paid off as they have gone into the festive period as table-topping Liverpool's closest challengers for the Premier League title.

Felix was also among the big-names to arrive at Chelsea, but he has found regular game time difficult to come by and may be weighing up whether to embark on a fresh challenge when Maresca has already confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are likely to push for a mid-season move.

Blues Ready to Enter Talks Over Felix's Future

West Londoners expecting enquiries during winter transfer window

Chelsea are set to consider selling Felix when they use the coming days to discuss his situation after being starved of regular opportunities since returning to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in August, according to GMS sources, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that he will not be satisfied with playing a bit-part role.

Having previously enjoyed a period on loan with the west Londoners, the Portugal international sealed a switch worth in the region of £47million from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid to facilitate Conor Gallagher's move in the opposite direction, but he has been forced to contend with stiff competition.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are bracing themselves for enquiries over Felix's availability when the transfer window reopens on January 1, leading to Maresca and influential figures behind the scenes wanting to hold talks over his wishes before making a decision on the stance they will take when interested parties come calling.

Although the Blues are in a strong negotiating position ahead of their resolve potentially being tested as the attacking midfielder still has more than six-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £170,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, they do not want to force him to stay if he is unhappy.

Chelsea are not actively looking to offload Felix, GMS sources have learned, but they promised they would treat him fairly when he made the move back to the capital as he has been attempting to get his career back on track after struggling to win over Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has been averaging a goal every 82 minutes in the UEFA Conference League this season, having found the back of the net four times in three starts

Maresca Wants to Understand Felix's Feelings

Doubts over determination could lead to sanctioning departure

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea will use the imminent discussions with Felix to gauge whether he is prepared to persist with trying to win a place in Maresca's preferred starting line-up and, in a significant twist a matter of months after his arrival, doubts over his determination will result in them toying with the idea of cashing in.

The 25-year-old has been limited to just 307 minutes of Premier League action this season, with seven of his nine appearances coming from the bench, and the possibility of him being allowed to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline has not been ruled out at this stage.

Chelsea are desperate to gain knowledge of Felix's true feelings before any offers come in, GMS sources understand, and Maresca may use fixtures against Fulham and Ipswich Town before the turn of the year to tempt him to remain in his current surroundings instead of moving onto pastures new.

The former Benfica talisman was recently ranked as the eighth-best player in the UEFA Conference League by GMS, but there is an awareness behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge that he wants to be heavily involved in domestic action as well as on the European stage during the remainder of the campaign.

