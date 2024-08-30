Chelsea remain hopeful of being able to lure Brentford talisman Ivan Toney or Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge before the fast-approaching transfer deadline as fellow suitors Al-Ahli are not currently in a position to recruit both strikers, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash in the aftermath of appointing Enzo Maresca as their head coach during the summer, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the west Londoners have remained in the market ahead of Friday's 11pm cut-off point.

Al-Ahli Only Have One Slot Open for Toney and Osimhen

Blues could pounce during final hours of transfer window

Although Al-Ahli have agreed deals worth in the region of £107million for Toney and Osimhen, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea have not lost hope of being able to beat the Saudi Pro League big-spenders to at least one of the marksmen during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Sheth has revealed that the Middle Eastern outfit are not currently able to register both of their targets due to only having one slot available for an overseas recruit to fill, meaning there is a window of opportunity for Blues chief Maresca to swoop in and hijack the switch to the Jeddah-based outfit.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

"Al-Ahli have got these slots that are limited for the amount of foreign players that can come into the Saudi Pro League. From all the information we have, they might only have one slot. "I'm not saying that it's impossible for both of the players to go because there is still another three days for Al-Ahli to bring in these two players and release one of those slots from one of the existing foreign players. "I think it is going to be an interesting final hours in this window. I think there's a twist in this one as well."

Osimhen Has Not Approved Saudi Arabia Move

Al-Ahli only planning to sign Nigeria international or Toney

Chelsea have been given further optimism that they can hijack at least one of the agreements in the final hours of the summer window as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ahli are only planning to sign Osimhen or Toney despite finding a compromise with Napoli and Brentford respectively.

The Italian journalist suggests that the west Londoners are still working in the background to reach an agreement for the Nigeria international, who has scored 76 goals over the course of 133 appearances for his Serie A employers, as he has still fallen short of giving the Saudi Arabian side the green-light to complete the switch.

Al-Ahli have found a middle ground with Brentford after GMS recently revealed that they had a £35million verbal offer rejected earlier this month, but Chelsea have remained in the hunt for the former Newcastle United man's signature due to Maresca being eager to secure additional firepower.