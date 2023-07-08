Chelsea are not interested in sending Callum Hudson-Odoi out on loan as they 'want to get him off their books' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having taken over as the Blues' new head coach, following his appointment in May, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to reshape the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to The Athletic, Hudson-Odoi has decided that he wants to seal his permanent departure from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut.

The report suggests Nottingham Forest, Fulham and AC Milan are among the winger's suitors, while the Blues were already prepared to listen to offers before the latest development.

West Ham United are also among a number of Premier League sides to have enquired over Hudson-Odoi's availability ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

There is a possibility that the England international could become the latest big-name to secure a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia after being approached by two clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hudson-Odoi will assess his options after holding discussions with his representatives.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Hudson-Odoi?

Talbot understands that Chelsea will not entertain loan proposals during the remainder of the summer window as they are keen to sanction Hudson-Odoi's permanent departure.

The respected journalist believes Nottingham Forest are at the front of the queue to reach an agreement with the west Londoners, but a move overseas should not be ruled out as a surprise bid could be made.

Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea don't want to send him out on loan again. They want to sell him permanently. They want to get him off their books.

"I think they're looking for £15million or £20million. I suspect it'll be Forest who get him, but it depends on who else would come in. There could be a shock proposal from abroad or even Saudi Arabia."

Should Chelsea sell Hudson-Odoi ahead of the new season?

It would make business sense for Chelsea to cash in on Hudson-Odoi as, according to Spotrac, he has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract.

The 22-year-old struggled to make an impact at Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent last season on loan, only finding the back of the net once and contributing a solitary assist in 21 appearances.

Hudson-Odoi's lack of form in the final third of the pitch resulted in him being restricted to just 604 minutes of Bundesliga action, so it is safe to say that the temporary switch to Germany did not go to plan.

In fact, WhoScored ranked the Chelsea academy graduate as Leverkusen's 16th-best player in the 2022/23 campaign, with him registering an average match rating of 6.43.

Hudson-Odoi may have shown promise in a Blues shirt, racking up 38 goal contributions in 126 appearances, but a fresh challenge would suit all parties.