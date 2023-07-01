Chelsea would not cause a 'surprise' by landing Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' new head coach last month, is looking to strengthen his squad during the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his The Residency podcast, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Caicedo over personal terms ahead of a potential move to west London.

The Italian reporter suggests the Blues have now set their sights on negotiating a fee with Brighton as they look to win the race for the Ecuador international.

But Caicedo will not come cheap as it is understood that his current employers have slapped a £100million price tag on him.

It is understood that the capital club have already failed with a £60million proposal, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton's resolve could be tested with a fresh bid next month.

Chelsea are facing competition from Manchester United after they have turned their attentions towards Caicedo due to refusing to meet the Blues' valuation for Mason Mount.

What has Paul Brown said about Caicedo?

Brown is unsure whether a Chelsea bid for Caicedo is imminent as Pochettino and co-owner Todd Boehly are currently focused on offloading players who are surplus to requirements.

However, the journalist has admitted it would not come as a shock if the Brighton central midfielder heads to the capital before the summer window slams shut.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Whether a bid comes in is anybody's guess because Chelsea's transfer business seems a little bit all over the place at the moment. It's quite messy, so we'll see.

"But it wouldn't surprise me if he was to end up at Stamford Bridge by the end of the window."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Caicedo would make Chelsea's midfield more solid as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per Premier League outing last season.

The 21-year-old already boasts plenty of top flight experience, having made 45 appearances in the competition during his Brighton spell, which will be an additional attraction for Pochettino as it means he will not need to be handed time to adjust to the rigours of the division.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Caicedo - a £55million bid was turned down during the winter transfer window - and it is easy to see why.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has described the South American, who pockets £60,000-per-week at the Amex Stadium, as 'magnificent' and a 'brilliant tackler'.

Caicedo, who was handed a 6.92 average match rating by WhoScored last term, would be an astute signing for Chelsea.