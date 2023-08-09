Chelsea are looking to sign Leeds United star Tyler Adams 'in addition to' Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo despite initially setting their sights on luring an alternative target to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have entered a new era under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as their head coach in May, and his reign will get underway when Liverpool head to west London for their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Chelsea transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit of Adams by entering talks to complete his arrival from Leeds.

The report suggests the capital club are mulling over whether to trigger the £20million release clause written into the United States international's contract or discuss a structured deal with his current employers.

It is understood that Chelsea acquiring Adams would not have an impact on them attempting to reach an agreement for Caicedo as Pochettino wants to recruit both midfielders.

The Blues have made contact with the Leeds man's representatives after looking to explore the costs of a potential deal which would see him make a quickfire return to the top flight after suffering relegation last season.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams will only consider heading to Chelsea if he is given assurances over his game-time.

Although the 24-year-old's £55,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, Leeds dropping into the Championship has resulted in a number of suitors looking to pounce.

Aston Villa are willing to activate Adams' release clause, while Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton have launched enquiries.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Adams?

Sheth understands that Chelsea have set their sights on landing Adams despite initially hoping to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Blues are considering the best route to negotiating a deal, while Caicedo is still being coveted by Pochettino.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea actually want to bring in two midfielders. They were going for Romeo Lavia alongside Caicedo, but it looks like they're moving away from Lavia now even though personal terms weren't going to be a problem.

"They didn't actually make a formal bid for him and it's Liverpool who are making all the moves with regard to bids for Lavia.

"But it looks like they're focusing on Leeds United's midfielder, the US international Tyler Adams. There's a release clause, we understand, of around £20million there. If they meet the release clause, they don't need to speak to Leeds and can just speak to the player.

"They could try and do some kind of structured deal rather like they did with Nicolas Jackson, who had a release clause, whereby they maybe pay Leeds a little bit more money but structured over a longer period.

"Both of those options are probably being explored by Chelsea behind the scenes, but Tyler Adams looks like the one that they're going to go for in addition to Caicedo."

What's next for Chelsea?

Lewis Hall is on the verge of sealing a temporary switch away from Chelsea as, according to MailOnline, Crystal Palace are close to signing him on a season-long loan.

The report suggests the Eagles have been plotting a move for the left-back as they seek competition for Tyrick Mitchell, and the transfer is expected to go through before the south Londoners get their season underway against Sheffield United.

Having come through Chelsea's youth ranks, Hall has gone on to make 12 senior appearances for his boyhood club, with nine of those outings coming in the Premier League last season.

But the Blues have been willing to sanction a loan move as the 18-year-old is behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, who joined in deals worth £50million and £60million respectively, in the pecking order.