Chelsea are 'open to extending' Conor Gallagher's contract, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that he could still head through the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' head coach in May, is reshaping his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham United remain confident of tempting Chelsea into cashing in on Gallagher despite an opening bid worth £40million being snubbed earlier this week.

The report suggests the Blues are seeking closer to £50million for their academy graduate, who scored three goals in 45 appearances last season, after he has also emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

It is understood that Spurs have identified Gallagher as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who could be on his way out of north London after being courted by Atletico Madrid.

A move to the Bundesliga has also become a possibility after Borussia Dortmund enquired over the central midfielder's availability.

But Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position as Gallagher still has two years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.

In a boost for the Blues, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is keen to remain with his boyhood club.

During Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States, Pochettino has revealed that Gallagher is in his plans despite attracting widespread interest.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gallagher?

Sheth understands that West Ham remain keen on Gallagher but, in a twist, Chelsea are willing to extend his contract in order to end speculation over his future.

However, the Sky Sports reporter is still refusing to rule out the possibility of the 23-year-old, who has 13 Premier League goals to his name, moving onto pastures new.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham United are definitely interested in him. He's played a big role, though, in pre-season for Chelsea. He played in both of their opening two games and scored in their matches as well.

"He's got two years left on his contract. I'm told that Chelsea are open to extending his contract, but I don't think you can rule out a departure."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Mohammed Kudus after Ajax's talisman has worked his way onto Pochettino's radar.

The report suggests the west Londoners have not opened negotiations with the Eredivisie side at this stage, but the Ghana international - who has got his name on the scoresheet 37 times and registered a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career - is keen to embark on a fresh challenge.

Although Arsenal are also in the hunt for Kudus' signature, they will only entertain testing Ajax's resolve after they have sanctioned some departures.

Brighton & Hove Albion have earmarked the attacker as a target as well, having booked their place in the Europa League, and his current employers are open to selling him for £40million after a contract extension was rejected earlier this year.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been additional suitors since Kudus made it clear he is looking to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.