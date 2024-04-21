Highlights Chelsea are in the hunt for Teun Koopmeiners' signature after he impressed scouts when they saw him in action for Atalanta earlier this month.

The Blues are willing to lodge a £51million bid as they attempt to beat other suitors to the Netherlands international in the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has warned that Juventus appear to be leading the race to acquire Koopmeiners despite Chelsea's interest.

Chelsea have been scouting Teun Koopmeiners ahead of potentially looking to lure the Atalanta star to Stamford Bridge during the summer window, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman is 'more likely' to seal a switch to Juventus if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Although Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was not afraid to splash the cash shortly after his appointment last year, with Moises Caicedo becoming the most expensive acquisition in British history thanks to his £115million arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, he has set his sights on recruiting further reinforcements.

Todd Boehly has been willing to spend big on fresh faces in a bid to secure silverware since he led a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, which ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, and Koopmeiners has worked his way onto Chelsea's radar as they put plans in place for next season.

Blues Eager to Sign Koopmeiners After Scouting Mission

Chelsea have joined the race to land Koopmeiners after sending scouts to watch him in action during Atalanta's Europa League quarter-final first leg win over Liverpool earlier this month, according to Italian media outlet Sportmediaset, and they are preparing to put a big-money bid on the table.

The report suggests that the Blues are ready to fork out £51million for the attacking midfielder, who went into the weekend having found the back of the net 13 times and registered a further five assists this season, but they are facing stiff competition as his current employers' domestic rivals Juventus are also showing interest.

Teun Koopmeiners' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raheem Sterling Teun Koopmeiners Raheem Sterling Percentage of aerial duels won 42.9 13.3 Progressive passes 5.63 3.50 Shot-creating actions 3.97 3.74 Key passes 2.10 1.26 Goals 0.44 0.29 Statistics correct as of 19/04/2024

Koopmeiners has given his suitors increased optimism of being able to strike a deal as he has admitted that he has informed Atalanta of his wish to move onto pastures new in the summer, while he would be interested in exploring a switch to the Premier League despite enjoying his life in Italy.

But Chelsea are at risk of being beaten to the 26-year-old by Liverpool as respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Netherlands international is open to sealing a switch to Anfield, while Newcastle United have also been among his long-term suitors thanks to his form in Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teun Koopmeiners has failed to register any shots in just one appearance during Atalanta's run to the Europa League semi-finals, while his highest tally of four came during the 3-0 quarter-final first leg win over Liverpool

Dean Jones - Chelsea May Make Advances Despite Juventus Being Ahead in Queue

Jones believes that Chelsea are playing catch up in their pursuit of Koopmeiners as he is becoming increasingly likely to join Juventus if he rubber-stamps his Atalanta exit when the transfer window reopens, with the Serie A heavyweights already pinpointing how he would fit into their system.

But the reputable journalist has refused to rule the west Londoners out of the race to land the former AZ Alkmaar talisman and feels that Pochettino could make advances after tasking scouts with watching him in action ahead of finalising his plans for acquisitions in the coming months.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Teun Koopmeiners has being linked with Chelsea but, realistically, that has not gone far at this stage and I think there is some scope to believe that he is more likely to end up at Juventus. "He is a great player, and it might well be the case that Chelsea do sound this out. But, at this point, I don’t think it has gone beyond general scouting, whereas I get the impression that Juventus are further along in imagining how he would fit with their system next season and how they could go about making a deal happen."

Colwill Expected to be Subject of Summer Bids

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea are expecting Levi Colwill to be the subject of summer bids after he has attracted interest from Premier League title-chasers Liverpool and reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer window opening for business.

The Blues insisted that the defender was not for sale less than 12 months ago, despite Brighton & Hove Albion being willing to fork out £40million after already seeing a £30million proposal turned down following a fruitful loan spell at the Amex Stadium, and their stance has not altered.

It is understood that Colwill is happy in his current surroundings, having progressed through the club's youth ranks and secured a £100,000-per-week deal which has tied him to the west Londoners until 2029, while he is adamant that he will continue improving his game as a result of securing opportunities under Pochettino this season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored