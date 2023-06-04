Chelsea 'appreciate' Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and have him on their shortlist, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have spent an obscene amount of money since Todd Boehly came in, and they don't appear to be slowing down.

Chelsea transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic signed for Juventus back in 2022 from Fiorentina for a fee totalling £66m, according to the BBC.

At the age of 23, Vlahovic has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer throughout his short career.

As per Transfermarkt, Vlahovic has scored 95 goals in 220 appearances in senior football.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that there's a good chance that Vlahovic will leave Juventus at the end of the season, and Chelsea have been in contact with his agents regarding a potential move.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Manchester United and Bayern Munich could compete with Chelsea for the signature of Vlahovic, so it could be an interesting race when the summer transfer window opens.

With Chelsea struggling to score goals this season, hitting the back of the net fewer times than relegated Leicester City and Leeds United, as per FBref, signing a striker could be considered a main priority for the west London club.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Vlahovic?

Romano has suggested that Vlahovic is a player Chelsea appreciate and have on their list ahead of the summer window opening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Vlahovic, he's a player they appreciate. They already had his name on their list in January. Of course, he was untouchable for Juventus, but Vlahovic is a player Chelsea appreciate, but they have never made a bid."

Would Vlahovic be a smart signing for Chelsea?

In all competitions, no Chelsea player managed to reach double figures.

According to the BBC, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz hit nine goals each, with Joao Felix sitting in third place with just four goals.

As mentioned, Vlahovic has scored goals regularly throughout his career, and he's still only 23 years old.

Are there better options than Vlahovic out there? Of course.

However, Chelsea aren't competing in European competitions next season, so they may struggle to attract the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Overall, if the Blues are able to secure Vlahovic for a reasonable price, he'd certainly be a better option than what they've currently got in attack.