Chelsea allowing five midfielders to leave in the summer transfer window would be 'absolutely bonkers', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The west London club need to offload players this summer after spending an excessive amount over the last few years.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, the club have spent over £600m on new signings, as per ESPN.

As a result, players will have to leave Stamford Bridge, in order to continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

According to the Evening Standard, an exodus could occur at Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The report lists the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Mason Mount as players who could leave the club.

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante could also be on their way out, with the former agreeing personal terms with Manchester City and the latter set to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

With all the aforementioned players playing in central midfield, the Blues could be left short in this position going into next season, unless Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team are planning multiple new signings.

Now, journalist Jones has expressed how surprised he is that Chelsea could be in the middle of a midfield exodus.

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that it's 'absolutely bonkers' that Chelsea could allow five midfielders to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I'm surprised at how many players are allowed to leave Chelsea, I'm not sure I've seen anything like it. You've got N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Conor Gallagher, all potentially leaving the club in one summer.

"It's absolutely bonkers. There are situations around all of them if they haven't left already."

What's next for Chelsea?

Realistically, Chelsea may have to bring in multiple new signings in the midfield area during the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that the west London club are advancing on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Reports in Belgium have also proposed that Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Everton youngster Amadou Onana, with the Merseyside club desperate for cash.

After a difficult season, finishing in 12th position in the Premier League, it's no surprise to see Chelsea continuing their spending, but a mass exodus is certainly a risky strategy.