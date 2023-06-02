Chelsea could look to make three significant signings in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid of spending his money since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Since Boehly has arrived at Chelsea, the west London club has spent over £600m, according to ESPN.

However, despite the significant investment, Chelsea failed to even finish in the top half of the Premier League.

With no European football next season and an overcrowded squad, Mauricio Pochettino has a difficult task on his hands after recently being appointed as Chelsea manager.

Despite already spending £600m, clearly the Blues still need extra additions, with many of their new signings failing to make an impact so far.

Most importantly, Boehly will be hoping Pochettino can get the best out of the current crop of players, something Frank Lampard and Graham Potter failed to do in their time in charge this season.

The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea are planning a summer clear-out in order to allow them to bring in more players.

The report claims that Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy could all be sold in the summer transfer window to fund their spending.

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea could make three significant signings in the summer, with Manuel Ugarte one of the players on their shortlist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I know we're looking at three significant signings to come in for Chelsea this summer, but I still think they might have to add a little more depth as well beyond that.

"So yeah, Manuel Ugarte is definitely one to take seriously and one we will hear more about as the week goes on."

Who could Chelsea look to sign?

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Elsewhere, The Times have reported that the Blues are considering a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is one of Chelsea's main targets heading into the summer transfer window.

It appears that Chelsea still have some high-profile targets lined up, but you'd imagine it will heavily rely on outgoings considering how big their squad is at the moment.