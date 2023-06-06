Chelsea may look to sign a striker with Premier League pedigree in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Scoring goals has been a huge difficulty for the Blues, and bringing in a new number nine could be a priority.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

This season, Chelsea scored fewer Premier League goals than relegated Leeds United and Leicester City, with only four sides hitting the back of the net less than the west London club, as per FBref.

In all competitions, no Chelsea player hit double figures for goals this campaign, according to the BBC.

Kai Havertz, who struck nine times, has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Havertz after it was announced that Karim Benzema would be leaving the Bernabéu.

This has emphasised Chelsea's need for a new striker, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a target for Todd Boehly and his recruitment team.

Crook adds that Chelsea are now the favourites to secure his signature this summer.

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea may look to sign a striker with Premier League pedigree this summer, but Osimhen could be an exception to that rule.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's unclear at the moment what the strategy will be if they don't get Victor Osimhen. Obviously, we know what he brings in the natural goalscoring instincts.

"Beyond Osimhen, one agent indicated to me that he felt Chelsea were going to look for a striker who has that Premier League pedigree.

"Osimhen is probably an exception to the rule on that, and that's fine."

Who could Chelsea look to sign?

If we're looking at strikers who could be available with Premier League pedigree, the obvious choice would be Harry Kane.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mauricio Pochettino would absolutely want the England international with him at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino worked with Kane during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, but it certainly won't be easy to attract him to west London.

Daniel Levy won't want to allow Kane to join a Premier League side, never mind a London rival.

The Telegraph have reported that Kane could be available for £100m if sold to a club playing in England.