Chelsea have put 12 players up for sale ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After such a disappointing season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a host of players leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea news - Latest

The west London club are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League - something most fans wouldn't have even expected for a second at the start of the season, especially when you consider how much money they have spent.

As per ESPN, Chelsea have brought in over £600m worth of players over the last two transfer windows alone.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the spending continue in the summer window, but it will inevitably result in players having to leave the club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, which could be the start of a mass exodus at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now signed 17 players under Todd Boehly, and with more signings likely after such a poor season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the number of departures venture into the double figures.

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea have placed 12 players on the transfer list ahead of the summer window.

When asked who could be next to leave if AC Milan complete a deal for Loftus-Cheek, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It's tricky to pinpoint it. From what I'm told, there are 12 players up for sale in the summer.

"To be honest, it's not easy to predict what order they're going to leave in. Even with Loftus-Cheek, you don't know how long that deal is going to take to be wrapped up."

Who could be offloaded in the summer window?

With the Blues offering lengthy contracts to a lot of their players, only N'Golo Kante's deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, next summer, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Thiago Silva are all out of contract, as per Transfermarkt.

The Evening Standard have listed all of the players mentioned above as those who could leave this summer, except veteran defender Silva.

The report adds that Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Levi Colwill, Romelu Lukaku, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all players who could leave Stamford Bridge.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to be appointed as manager, however, some of these players could be given a fresh start under a new regime.