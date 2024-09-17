Chelsea deals involving Conor Gallagher joining Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix heading in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge have been investigated in the aftermath of the summer transfer window slamming shut last month, La Liga president Javier Tebas has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues entered a new era after last season came to a close, as Mauricio Pochettino was replaced with Italian tactician Enzo Maresca in the dugout and the squad was given a significant makeover when more than £200million was spent on reinforcements as they bid to challenge for silverware under fresh management.

Although a host of additions were made to Chelsea's options, Gallagher was among those to head through the exit door after making 95 appearances for his boyhood club, and he joined Atletico Madrid due to being pushed out by the hierarchy as they were determined to make pure profit on an academy graduate.

La Liga Scrutinised Gallagher and Felix Moves

Checks were made to ensure the switches were at fair market value

Tebas has informed GMS that Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid and Felix's switch from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to Chelsea have been scrutinised by La Liga in an attempt to discover whether the mirror deals were completed at fair market value or there was wrongdoing to benefit the respective clubs.

The duo headed in opposite directions in agreements worth slightly more than £82million - with Gallagher travelling to Spain for £36million and the west Londoners forking out £46.3million in order to welcome Felix back to familiar surroundings after a previous loan spell - and both transfers have been assessed.

La Liga president Tebas told GMS:

“We have reviewed the valuation of the operation between Joao Felix and Gallagher, and I'll leave it at that. But there are many transfers within English football involving player exchanges where there are many numbers made to fix balances and books.”

Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix's statistics during the 2023/24 campaign Conor Gallagher Joao Felix Appearances 50 44 Goals 7 10 Assists 9 6 Yellow cards 8 5 Sent off 1 0 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

GMS sources previously revealed that Chelsea were fearful of Gallagher running down his contract after entering the final 12 months of his deal and deciding that he had no interest in walking away from the club he supported as a boy, resulting in them missing out on securing a fee, but he was persuaded to join Atletico Madrid last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix made 20 appearances during a loan spell with Chelsea in 2023, scoring four goals along the way

Tebas Not Vying for UEFA or FIFA Presidency

Outspoken 62-year-old knows he would not secure enough votes

Having become an often outspoken voice on financial sustainability during his time running the rule over La Liga since April 2013, Tebas has told GMS that he has no interest in challenging for UEFA or FIFA presidency due to already being aware that he would not stand a chance of winning enough votes in the election process.

The 62-year-old, who is a qualified lawyer and has introduced strict financial rules within the Spanish top flight, insists he would be wasting his time if he looked to dethrone Gianni Infantino or Aleksander Ceferin, resulting in him being determined to remain focused on his current position.

Speaking to GMS at the Thinking Football Summit in Porto, Tebas added:

“I haven't considered running for UEFA or FIFA president because I'm realistic. I’m politically incorrect, so it is impossible!”

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt