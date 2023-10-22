Highlights Chelsea could look to cash in on Ian Maatsen when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

It comes after the Blues opted to take advantage of an option to extend the left-back's contract by a further 12 months.

Maatsen's lack of game time has led to interest from Premier League sides and La Liga giants Barcelona.

Chelsea star Ian Maatsen could still seal a January exit despite his Stamford Bridge contract being extended, and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the situation.

Having seen Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino spend more than £400million on fresh faces during the summer window, the Dutchman has struggled to work his way into the forefront of the Argentinian tactician's plans despite a host of key men being forced onto the sidelines through injury.

But, ahead of Chelsea looking to build on their recent upturn in form by sealing a fourth consecutive win against London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, Maatsen's stay in the capital has been extended.

Maatsen contract extension activated amid widespread interest

Chelsea have attempted to stave off interest from Barcelona by activating a 12-month extension in Maatsen's contract, according to the Evening Standard, leading to growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

The report suggests the Blues have taken action after the La Liga heavyweights were keen to acquire the left-back - whose £15,000-per-week deal was initially due to expire at the end of the campaign - on a free transfer and could have opened negotiations ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement being signed in January, but head coach Xavi and other suitors will now have to part with a substantial fee.

Chelsea were open to selling Maatsen during the final hours of the summer transfer window, with them agreeing an initial loan deal with Burnley which included an obligation to make the temporary switch permanent for £31.5million, but he was keen to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge instead of returning to familiar surroundings.

The 21-year-old's decision came as a blow for the west Londoners as respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that recouping such a lucrative figure would have been a 'phenomenal bit of business' as Pochettino was initially seeking closer to £25million.

Vincent Kompany's side were keen to secure Maatsen's services after he played a key role in ensuring Premier League action would return to Turf Moor this term by chalking up 10 goal contributions in 39 Championship outings for Burnley.

Ian Maatsen's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Burnley 42 4 6 8 1 Coventry City 42 3 1 9 1 Charlton Athletic 35 1 3 9 0 Chelsea 9 0 0 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt and correct up to and including October 20, 2023

Although a return to Lancashire failed to come to fruition, Maatsen's performances in a Clarets shirt clearly caught the eye as West Ham and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been monitoring his situation ahead of potentially looking to pounce at the turn of the year.

It comes after the former PSV Eindhoven youngster has been forced to contend with playing a bit-part role at Chelsea this season, having been restricted to just 248 minutes of action in all competitions ahead of the Blues' clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea looking to cash in on Maatsen when the transfer window reopens for business, with his contract extension potentially being a case of the Blues simply wanting to protect his value.

The reputable journalist feels the coming months could be crucial as the game time offered to the full-back is likely to determine whether he is put on the market by the time January comes around.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"News on Ian Maatsen extending his deal at Chelsea does not necessarily mean that he is not attainable, and I think we will still see clubs coming to check on the situation in January. "I think we will soon get a pretty clear indication as to whether there is genuinely a path for him into the first-team or if this is a move that maintains his value to the club. "His chances have been very limited at a time when the squad has been decimated by injuries. He’s played 83 minutes of Premier League action, and they’ve all been from sub appearances. "We know that Manchester City and West Ham have an interest in him, and there’s also been an eye on his situation from Barcelona. "Chelsea actually accepted an offer for him from Burnley not so long ago, so let’s see how the next couple of months pan out for him, how he is feeling by the time January comes around and whether any club is tempted to table another offer."

£110k-a-week star refuses to commit future to Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has refused to address speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge when speaking to Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte, via MailOnline, with him admitting that he needs to come to a final decision over his plans beyond the current campaign by holding discussions with his family.

The report suggests the 39-year-old has been linked with a switch back to Fluminense, where he started his illustrious career and notched 13 goal contributions in 82 appearances, but he stopped short of confirming whether a return to familiar surroundings was on the cards.

It is understood that Silva was eager to head back to the Maracana-based club during the summer, with him being keen to reach an agreement with technical director Christopher Vivell to terminate his contract, but he remained in west London.

Although the Brazil international has been a key member of Pochettino's plans during the early stages of the campaign, having gone into the weekend after failing to miss a single minute of Premier League action, there is growing uncertainty over what the future holds due to his contract situation.

Silva is due to enter the final six months of his £110,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, which means Fluminense and other suitors could attempt to pounce for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens for business in January or wait until he potentially becomes a free agent.

Reliable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Paris Saint-Germain defender may opt to hang up his boots at the end of the campaign instead of penning a contract extension with Chelsea or embarking on a fresh challenge.