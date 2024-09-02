Chelsea are stunned that West Ham United target Carney Chukwuemeka has remained at Stamford Bridge as head coach Enzo Maresca and members of the hierarchy were certain that they would be able to offload him before the transfer window slammed shut last week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Blues sanctioned the loan departures of Trevoh Chalobah, Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja and Raheem Sterling just before the deadline - with the latter joining Arsenal in a deal which will see the north Londoners cover less than half his wages - some stars deemed surplus to requirements have stayed on board.

Maresca has secured a significant boost following the closure of the transfer window, thanks to Nicolas Jackson agreeing a contract extension which will keep him at Chelsea until the summer of 2033, but he is now facing a dilemma over how to reintegrate the likes of Chukwuemeka into his plans.

Blues Stunned Chukwuemeka Did Not Depart

West Ham and Manchester United were among midfielder's suitors

Chelsea are surprised that Chukwuemeka is still among Maresca's options as they had a series of conversations with suitors over a potential switch prior to last Friday's 11pm cut-off point, according to GMS sources, but he is still facing an uncertain future in his current surroundings.

The Blues were open to sanctioning the midfielder's departure despite him still having four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, which includes a £40million release clause, but none of his admirers were willing to meet the west Londoners' demands and wrap up a last-minute deal.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham were one of the interested parties locked in discussions over Chukwuemeka during the final stages of the summer transfer window, having seen the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leapfrog him in the Chelsea pecking order, but their advances came to nothing.

Carney Chukwuemeka's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Carney Chukwuemeka Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Pass completion percentage 85.2 75.8 Tackles 2.80 1.86 Key passes 1.40 1.50 Shots 1.30 0.95 Assists 0.20 0.08 Goals 0.10 0.06 Statistics correct as of 02/09/2024

The 20-year-old's prospects of becoming one of the first names on the team sheet have been hindered by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali turning to Maresca to succeed Mauricio Pochettino, with him failing to make a matchday squad since the new season got underway and his last outing coming on April 15.

West Ham were not the only Premier League rivals tempted to offer Chukwuemeka an escape route out of Stamford Bridge, as Manchester United also explored the possibility of finding an agreement at the eleventh hour, but he is at serious risk of falling by the wayside over the course of the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka averaged a goal every 223 minutes in the Premier League last season

Chukwuemeka May Leave in January Window

Lack of action could result in interested parties looking to pounce

GMS sources have been told that Chukwuemeka embarking on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year cannot be ruled out, with admirers potentially looking to take advantage and make a fresh move if he is forced to contend with limited game time before January.

Although Chelsea parted with £20million in order to land the seven-cap England under-20 international from Aston Villa in August 2022, his hopes of making his mark under Maresca appear to have been blocked, and he will be desperately attempting to force the Italian tactician into a swift U-turn by impressing during training sessions.

But being frozen out of the Blues' squad during the first half of the campaign could benefit Chukwuemeka if he is looking to move onto pastures new, instead of battling for a route into the capital club's future plans, as GMS sources have learned that interest will return during the early stages of 2025 if he is not handed first-team opportunities.

