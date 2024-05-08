Highlights Chelsea wide-man Raheem Sterling will have a lack of possible destinations if he seeks a Stamford Bridge exit and insists on remaining in the Premier League.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to offload the England international and wants to strike a swap deal involving Michael Olise with Crystal Palace.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Sterling does not have London rivals queuing up for his signature ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling's options will be 'few and far between' if he looks to reignite his Premier League career by leaving Stamford Bridge, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that speculation over a potential swap deal involving a Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise is 'premature'.

The England international became the first acquisition following American businessman Todd Boehly's takeover when he completed a £50million switch from Manchester City close to two years ago, but he has struggled to make a significant impact under head coach Mauricio Pochettino's guidance.

Sterling has only found the back of the net eight times in all competitions this season, and there is uncertainty over whether he will be on Chelsea's books by the time the 2024/25 campaign gets underway as plans are being made to bolster the squad during the fast-approaching summer window.

Boehly Eager to Offload Sterling Despite Desire to Stay in London

The Chelsea hierarchy have set their sights on offloading Sterling in the coming weeks, according to TBR Football, and it has led to Boehly and other key decision-makers being ready to offer him to Crystal Palace in a swap deal which would see Olise head in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests that the Blues' winger - who still has three years to run on a contract which allows him to pocket £325,000-per-week - has no desire to leave the capital after already making it clear that he is not keen on cashing in on the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League, but the west Londoners are hopeful that he will be of interest to the Eagles.

OIise has found the back of the net more times than Sterling this season, despite being restricted to just 1,099 minutes of game time due to injury problems, and is firmly on Pochettino's list of potential acquisitions as he looks to secure reinforcements ahead of European action potentially returning to Chelsea next term.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michael Olise Raheem Sterling Michael Olise Shots 2.26 3.93 Key passes 1.25 2.70 Shots on target 0.87 1.39 Expected goals 0.30 0.38 Goals 0.29 0.74 Assists 0.19 0.33 Statistics correct as of 08/05/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sterling is relishing the Chelsea project and is enjoying living in London, which resulted in him turning down an informal approach from a Saudi Arabian suitor less than 12 months ago, and he remains confident that leaving reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will eventually pay off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has been guilty of missing 11 big chances since the Premier League campaign got underway, while his goal conversion rate stands at 13 per cent in the top flight

Dean Jones - Blues' Bid to Strike Sterling and Olise Swap Deal Not Advanced

Jones understands that Chelsea are not close to negotiating a swap deal which would see Sterling head to Crystal Palace and Olise move in the opposite direction, but the ex-Liverpool talisman has limited opportunities to rediscover his best form if he wants to join a London rival.

The reputable journalist is aware that neighbours have not shown an interest in offering the 29-year-old a route out of his current surroundings, with his salary expectations being an issue, and there are doubts over whether Pochettino will end up winning the race for Olise's signature ahead of next season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Raheem Sterling's options in the Premier League are going to be few and far between, especially if he wants to stay in London. "There has been talk about a potential swap deal for him to go to Crystal Palace and Michael Olise to move in the other direction, which is interesting but a bit premature at this stage. "It is not certain yet that Chelsea will even go for Olise, as the last I heard it was not looking like they would actually make an offer, but let’s see how things shape up over the next month."

Broja Braced for Permanent Stamford Bridge Exit

Chelsea are planning to sell Armando Broja when he returns from his loan spell at Fulham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as it has been decided that he does not feature in Pochettino's long-term plans after struggling to make a telling impact since his temporary switch to Craven Cottage.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Albania international has been pinpointed as a top target by several Premier League rivals and clubs across Europe, despite being limited to just 57 minutes of action in his current surroundings, and it has led to the Blues eyeing the summer as an ideal opportunity to cash in.

Related Exclusive: £113m Striker 'Interested' in Sealing Summer Move to Chelsea Chelsea transfer target Victor Osimhen is open to the possibility of rubber-stamping a switch to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea slapped a £50million price tag on Broja during the early stages of 2024, when Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were among the admirers circling for an agreement, but they were unable to convince interested parties to splash the cash and he ended up heading to Fulham during the final stages of the winter window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore