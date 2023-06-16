Chelsea will cash in on Mason Mount if the Stamford Bridge favourite has no intention to renew his contract and tells Blues co-owner Todd Boehly he wants to join Manchester United, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The west Londoners are entering a new era with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, following his appointment as head coach last month, but they may see Mount move on during the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea rejected an opening bid worth £40million when Manchester United tested their resolve over Mount earlier this week.

The report suggests the Blues have slapped a £70million price tag on their academy graduate, but their Premier League rivals could play the waiting game as they are confident a new contract will not be signed in the capital.

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge, leaving Chelsea in a difficult position after failing to agree fresh terms.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unwilling to meet the Blues' valuation and, instead, are likely to return to the negotiating table with a second proposal worth £50million.

Chelsea's demands have resulted in Liverpool pulling out of the race for Mount, meaning Old Trafford is his most likely destination if he is to move onto pastures new.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs has hinted that Chelsea's stance over Mount could alter if he expresses a desire to join Manchester United ahead of the new season.

The respected journalist understands the Blues will look to sell the creative midfielder should it become clear that he is unwilling to sign a new deal.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Part of this is also going to come down to Mount to tell Chelsea, quite firmly, if he wants the Manchester United move. We will then see whether that alters things in any way.

"Chelsea sources have always indicated that if Mount were to tell the club, categorically, that he isn't prepared to wait and see how it goes under Mauricio Pochettino and has no intention to renew, they would take the fee because Mount's contract is running down and that money is important."

Should Chelsea be doing more to keep Mount at the club?

Mount has been a continuous threat since breaking into Chelsea's first-team, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 70 goal contributions in 195 appearances.

But the England international's importance to the Blues is not reflected in his salary as he is among the club's lowest earners, taking home less than the likes of Malang Sarr, Carney Chukwuemeka and Baba Rahman every seven days.

It is understood that Mount is demanding a major pay rise, to £258,000-per-week, as he continues to hold discussions over his future.

Boehly needs to do more to convince the 24-year-old, who has won three major trophies during the early stages of his club career, to remain on Chelsea's books.

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel previously described Mount as 'full of quality', so the west Londoners ought to put terms on the table which reflect that.