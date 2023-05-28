Chelsea have entered talks with Southampton after putting Romeo Lavia 'top of their list' of targets at Stamford Bridge, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has shown that he is not afraid to splash the cash since completing a £4.25billion takeover of the Blues last year, and further spending is expected when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to The Times, Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Lavia's situation after suffering relegation to the Championship with Southampton.

The report suggests Saints could seek up to £40million for the Belgium international, but former employers Manchester City are not in the running to strike a deal despite having an option to match any bid.

Lavia only made the switch to Southampton from the Etihad Stadium, in a deal worth up to £14million, last summer.

Although the south coast club are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his £38,000-per-week contract, which has four years to run, dropping out of the Premier League could force them into doing business.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea may pounce for Lavia after discovering a 'window of opportunity'.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Lavia?

Galetti understands that Chelsea have set their sights on welcoming two fresh midfield options into the fold due to uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic.

The Italian journalist is aware that the capital club have already entered discussions with Southampton after making Lavia a primary target, having also attempted to sign him last year.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "With the potential outgoing transfers of Loftus-Cheek and Kovacic, Chelsea are looking for two new midfielders.

"Romeo Lavia is at the top of their list and talks with Southampton have already started."

Would Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

Lavia has been a regular member of Southampton's starting line-up when fully fit this season and, according to Transfermarkt, his only goal came during Saints' 2-1 win over Chelsea in August.

With that being the case, the west Londoners have seen first-hand what the 19-year-old is capable of, while he has now made close to 30 Premier League appearances.

Lavia headed into the final day of the campaign as Southampton's seventh-best performer in the top flight, with WhoScored handing him an average match rating of 6.59.

That emphasises the teenager, who clinched trophies in Manchester City's youth system, has adjusted to the rigours of the Premier League seamlessly.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed as Chelsea's new head coach, and he should look to get a deal for Lavia over the line.