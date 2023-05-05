Chelsea target Tammy Abraham has a real possibility of leaving Roma in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old left Stamford Bridge to pursue first-team football, but now the Blues are in need of a striker.

Chelsea news - Tammy Abraham

Abraham signed for Roma on a five-year deal for £34m back in 2021, according to the BBC.

The England international wasn't featuring an awful lot for Chelsea and they decided to re-sign Romelu Lukaku just a few days before Abraham left the club, which could have been the final straw.

The BBC report adds that Chelsea do have a £68m buy-back clause inserted in the contract, which is certainly interesting considering their need for a striker at the moment.

It was a smart decision from Abraham to go and seek regular football abroad, and the London-born striker has now played more games for Roma than he did for Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about Abraham?

Jones has suggested that he's been told that there's a good chance Abraham could leave Roma in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea will be alerted to another striker situation this summer if Roma receive a formal offer for Tammy Abraham. Part of the conditions of his €80m buy-back clause is that Chelsea are made aware of any bid that comes in for the player. So that could open up a little twist, a new avenue for them to consider at a time when they are having to consider who their new centre-forward will be for next season.

"Who knows if they would seriously consider it, but Tammy himself refused to rule it out not so long ago. Currently, Chelsea have a list of other names taking shape while they wait to appoint the new manager.

"Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as potential signings but there is also the Romelu Lukaku factor to consider as his loan at Inter Milan ends. Chelsea sold Tammy in 2021 for around £34million but there is a return clause included at around double that fee that can be triggered after the player completes two seasons in Rome.

"That is the point we are heading towards and there is certainly quite a bit of speculation around him at the moment. I was speaking to a contact in Italy who seemed to think the possibility of him leaving is real."

Could Abraham return to Chelsea?

Considering the Blues are now in a position where they need a striker, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Abraham return.

He wasn't given a fair crack of the whip and was shunted to the side when Lukaku arrived, so he had a point to prove by leaving the club.

Abraham has refused to rule out a return to Stamford Bridge. When asked whether a return to his former club was possible, he said: "Never say never in football. Right now, my focus is on Roma — I’ve no other plans. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, maybe not. You never know."