Chelsea target Moises Caicedo could 'make a transfer request' as he looks to force through a move to Stamford Bridge, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how Brighton & Hove Albion may end the Blues' hopes of striking a deal.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already spent in the region of £100million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson being among the acquisitions ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign, but he is seeking further fresh faces.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to MailOnline, Chelsea are set to return to Brighton with an improved offer worth £80million plus add-ons as they look to get a deal for Caicedo over the line.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder had been assured that he would be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium ahead of the new season after he was denied a winter move, but Declan Rice's £105million switch to Arsenal has resulted in a rethink over his valuation.

It is understood that Brighton see Caicedo as being on a comparable level to the former West Ham United captain, which has made it more difficult for Chelsea to negotiate a fee.

The west Londoners attempted to persuade the Seagulls into sanctioning the Ecuador international's departure for £70million earlier this week, but the bid was rejected out of hand.

Despite the latest setback, Chelsea are refusing to rest on their laurels and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are attempting to wrap up a deal this week.

Caicedo, who made 43 appearances last season, has already agreed personal terms with Pochettino's charges.

What has Dean Jones said about Caicedo?

Jones believes Chelsea are at risk of Brighton ending negotiations over a move for Caicedo after their two offers have fallen significantly short of their valuation.

But the transfer insider feels the 21-year-old could put pressure on the Seagulls to reach a compromise over a fee.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If they have actually now made two bids for Caicedo, both of which are absolutely nowhere near his valuation, I can just see Brighton saying, 'we're not going to talk to you anymore. If this is how you're going to disrespect us, then we won't speak to you anymore'.

"The flip side to this is that Caicedo might actually push for a move now. If Caicedo feels that this is a fair offer, then there is a possibility that we get towards the stage where he looks to make a transfer request because he was told by the club back in January that they would sell him this summer.

"Obviously, in that time, Brighton feel that his value has gone up. But that's not for any reason apart from Declan Rice. That's the only reason. Caicedo didn't suddenly hit new levels in the last four months of last season - he was still at that same, good level.

"That's what I'll be interested in now. Brighton could say, 'that's it. We're not going to talk anymore'. But then Caicedo, I imagine, will have his say on the situation because he wants to leave."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are weighing up whether to offer Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi a return to Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests the England international, who only left the Blues in a £18million deal two years ago, has worked his way onto Pochettino's radar after Wesley Fofana underwent surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

But Chelsea will have to pay significantly more than they sold Guehi for if they want to seal a reunion as Palace are seeking £60million.

The Eagles are in a strong negotiating position as the 23-year-old's contract, which is worth £50,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

Having progressed through his boyhood club's ranks, Guehi was restricted to just two appearances before Chelsea sanctioned his move to Selhurst Park.