Chelsea continue to be aggressive in South America as they look to pre-agree deals for some of the most promising prospects in world football.

Last week, the Blues reached an agreement in principle for 17-year-old left-back Denner, who is set to head to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026 from Corinthians for an initial €10m, with a further €4m in add-ons.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will also have Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez as part of his squad for next season. Estevao is viewed as a generational talent and scored 15 goals for Palmeiras last season. The 17-year-old has already been capped four times by Brazil. He can play as a winger or number 10, with long-term aspirations to play more through the centre. The west Londoners are not currently planning on loaning Estevao. He is expected to be immediately part of the first-team squad.

Ecuador international Paez is already at Cobham acclimatising ahead of his summer switch from Independiente del Valle. Paez played at the recent Under-20 South American Championship and has won 19 senior caps, scoring two goals.

Blues Set Sights on Recruiting Teenage Mec

West Londoners facing competition to land attacking midfielder

Chelsea aren't done yet, and are now targeting Gremio's 16-year-old attacking midfielder Gabriel Mec, who has already been compared to Neymar and is viewed as Gremio's best talent since Ronaldinho. Mec, Paez and Estevao have overlap in the positions they can play but, importantly, each is able to play out wide, centrally and even deeper.

Mec is a versatile advanced eight or number 10, excellent with both feet, and he is viewed as mature for his age. The Blues have been working on the deal since the summer of 2024 but face competition from Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea scout Alysson Marins and co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields are both playing a key role in bringing more South American talent to Cobham, working under a strategy driven by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea 'Consider Raiding Premier League Rivals' for £50m Star Chelsea are tempted to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen despite publicly claiming they will not sign a goalkeeper

The capital club's challenge is not necessarily persuading Gremio, who they almost agreed a fee with last summer. The Brazilian club are open to a sale for a fee in excess of £20m and will insist on a sell-on clause.

To date, Chelsea have made the most competitive offer, but Mec has been reluctant to agree anything too far in advance of his 18th birthday with any suitor. Instead, in January, he signed a contract with Gremio keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Gremio prefer to agree a fee now, while Mec's value remains protected and there are a high volume of interested European suitors, but the Blues' target is in no rush to pick the right project.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox