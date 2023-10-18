Highlights Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could be preparing to hang up his boots as the final months of his contract are looming large.

The Brazil international has refused to comment on his future after also gaining interest from Fluminense.

Silva has remained a key man for boss Mauricio Pochettino, with him failing to miss a single minute of Premier League action this season.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva may have reached the 'final months' of his career after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the situation at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino spent big on a new defensive option during the summer window, with Axel Disasi sealing a £38.8million move from Monaco as they prepare for Silva's eventual departure.

Silva has refused to address speculation over his Chelsea future when speaking to Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte, via MailOnline, admitting that he needs to hold discussions with his family before making a final decision on his next move.

The report suggests the Brazil international has been linked with a switch back to Fluminense, where he started his illustrious career and notched 13 goal contributions in 82 appearances before featuring for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

It is understood that Silva was keen to return to the Maracana-based club during the summer, with him being eager to reach an agreement with technical director Christopher Vivell to terminate his contract, but he remained in west London.

Although the 39-year-old has been a key member of Pochettino's plans during the early stages of the campaign, having failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action, there is growing uncertainty over what the future holds due to his contract situation.

Silva will enter the final six months of his £110,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, which means Fluminense and other suitors could attempt to pounce for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens for business in January or wait until he potentially becomes a free agent.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the centre-back is 'phenomenal' and will want to ensure he remains one of the first names on the team sheet despite being into the twilight years of his career, and statistics highlight that he is pivotal in Chelsea's backline.

Thiago Silva's ranking vs Chelsea teammates for averages in the Premier League this season Clearances 1st Blocks =2nd Interceptions =3rd Match rating 4th Tackles 7th All statistics according to WhoScored

Jones believes Silva may have entered the final months of his Chelsea career, with him potentially hanging up his boots instead of embarking on a fresh challenge away from Stamford Bridge.

But the reputable reporter believes Pochettino already has exciting options at his disposal, meaning the Blues should not be fretting over whether the South American retires.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, at some point, we do have to start looking beyond Thiago Silva for Chelsea. He is definitely in the final months, if not year, of his career. "Chelsea have to get a grip on what we're going to see going forward. I think Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi being together at the back is something they could be confident about, if not excited yet. "But, certainly, there are signs there that Chelsea will be fine going forward, especially when you consider that Levi Colwill is going to come into that conversation as well."

£25m Chelsea star heading for January exit

Another Chelsea defender is in line to head through the exit door before Silva as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and Trevoh Chalobah are expecting to part ways at the turn of the year.

The Italian journalist suggests the west Londoners are preparing to hold discussions with their academy graduate, whose last appearance came in the draw with Newcastle United on the final day of last season, and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich remain interested in striking a deal after failing to get their man during the final stages of the summer window.

Chalobah's move to the Allianz Arena fell through as the switch could not be rubber-stamped ahead of the deadline, while Nottingham Forest agreed a fee worth more than £25million before he opted against heading to the City Ground.

Despite the initial snub, Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper remains keen on signing the centre-back, while Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United are also among the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

The widespread interest will be music to Chelsea's ears as Chalobah still has just shy of five years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning they are in a strong negotiating position if offers are tabled in January and a bidding war could ensue as admirers fight for his signature.