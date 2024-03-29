Highlights Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is on course to seal his departure in the coming months as he has entered the final stages of his contract.

The Brazilian has been involved in regular discussions with Fluminense ahead of a potential return to familiar surroundings.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Silva will leave Stamford Bridge on amicable terms despite falling down the pecking order.

Chelsea and Thiago Silva are set to 'go their separate ways at the end of the season', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazil international could be joined by another centre-back in heading through the Stamford Bridge exit door when the transfer window reopens.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, bringing Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign to an end, and boss Mauricio Pochettino will be handed another opportunity to make adjustments to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Silva has failed to make a Premier League appearance since February 12, despite being handed 29 outings in all competitions this season and making himself one of the first names on the team sheet for large spells of his Chelsea career, but it appears that his days on the west Londoners' books are numbered.

Silva has been in contact with Fluminense on a weekly basis as he prepares to bring the curtain down on his Chelsea career, according to ESPN Brasil, and he has been made aware that a route back to his former employers has remained open as he mulls over where his next challenge should be.

The report suggests that the central defender, who has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas outfit since ticking into the final six months of his £110,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, is a dream acquisition for the South American giants after he has been in regular conversations with club president Mario Bittencourt.

Silva made 97 appearances for Fluminense during the early stages of his career, finding the back of the net nine times along the way, and returning to familiar surroundings appears to be an attractive proposition after falling behind the likes of Axel Disasi in the pecking order at the heart of Chelsea's backline.

Thiago Silva's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Axel Disasi Thiago Silva Axel Disasi Aerial duels won 69.8 69.3 Clearances 4.91 3.64 Blocks 1.18 0.81 Tackles 1.14 1.17 Interceptions 0.95 0.65 Statistics correct as of 28/03/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that there has been a growing sense that this will be Silva's final campaign at Stamford Bridge, and a return to his homeland of Brazil is being viewed as the likely destination for the final stage of his distinguished playing career.

The 39-year-old's wife Belle caused friction with Pochettino when she took to social media to call for change after Chelsea suffered a 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in February, resulting in them falling further adrift of the European qualification places, and it led to her making an apology.

Silva reacted to the situation by holding discussions with the Argentinian tactician, in a bid to maintain their 'very good' relationship, but the public criticism has coincided with a spell where he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth and suffered an injury ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago Silva has broken into double figures for clearances in a Premier League outing three times this season, with his highest tally of 11 coming during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Fulham in January

Ben Jacobs - Silva Expected to Seal Blues Exit on Amicable Terms

Jacobs understands that Silva's departure has been in the pipeline for an extensive period, with him being keen to leave Chelsea on good terms after being on their books since joining when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired in the summer of 2020, resulting in him penning a one-year deal during Frank Lampard's initial spell at the helm.

The respected journalist is aware that it is unlikely that the Blues will make a U-turn and offer him fresh terms as they are keen to give more opportunities to up-and-coming talent, while fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah could also move onto pastures new as Pochettino seeks fresh options.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"We have known for a while that Thiago Silva is expected to leave at the end of the season very amicably. He is a Chelsea legend but, nonetheless, there has been no movement towards extending his contract by another year. "Given Chelsea's youth-led project, it is unlikely that anything is going to be finalised now. The expectation is that Silva and Chelsea, at least in a playing capacity, will go their separate ways at the end of the season. "Chelsea will want a centre-back because Trevoh Chalobah could also be sold this summer."

Gallagher Set to be Subject of Early Tottenham Offer

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on lodging a bid for Conor Gallagher during the early stages of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider, but the proposal will not exceed £40million as they are hopeful of his contract uncertainty resulting in Chelsea being open to accepting a proposal which falls below their valuation.

The report suggests that Spurs are also aware of their London rivals' financial issues resulting in them being in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and they are planning to make a low-ball offer for the England international, who has made more than 80 appearances for his current employers.

Gallagher is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week deal in the summer, meaning Chelsea are running out of time to secure a fee for their academy graduate and will be risking the possibility of seeing him walk away as a free agent if they refuse to accept a bid and fail to negotiate fresh terms.

But Tottenham could be facing an uphill battle in their pursuit as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge and Pochettino wants to keep him among his options heading into next term.

