Chelsea star Kai Havertz has to 'find a new club' after being made aware that leaving Stamford Bridge is 'in his best interests', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' new head coach last month, is looking to freshen up his squad during the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Kai Havertz

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Havertz after balking at Chelsea's asking price.

The respected journalist suggests the La Liga giants are unwilling to pay £52million plus add-ons for the Germany international, who is admired by head coach Carlo Ancelotti and behind the scenes at the Bernabeu.

It is understood that Chelsea are prepared to offload Havertz, who is also open to leaving Stamford Bridge, during the summer.

Premier League rivals Arsenal have shown an interest in the attacker, but they have not headed to the negotiating table yet.

Reliable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are expecting former boss Thomas Tuchel to seek a reunion with Havertz at Bayern Munich.

What has Dean Jones said about Havertz?

Jones is aware that Havertz has been told to find a new club after his big-money move to Chelsea has not paid off.

The transfer insider believes intermediaries could manufacture a move to Bayern if Real Madrid are unwilling to hold negotiations.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that Kai Havertz has basically been made aware that finding a new club is likely to be in his best interests.

"The transfer to Chelsea hasn’t been a total disaster, but it has not been great, and Chelsea do not see value in him staying long-term unless he is on a longer deal. He’s got two years left, and it gives Chelsea a chance to offload him at a decent price.

"I know there have been some reports of him being available at a cut-price, but that’s not strictly true. They might take a small hit on what they bought him for, but he’s not going on the cheap.

"He has to try to find a new club. If Madrid don’t go for it, then Bayern is definitely something that could be worked on by intermediaries.

"Ultimately, this is a season with a European Championship being held at the end of it, in his home country, Germany. The season has to go well.

"Agents working on his behalf and also Chelsea’s behalf need to figure this out. In England, there won’t be many obvious options, but everything will be explored if it starts to drag."

Why are Chelsea open to selling Havertz this summer?

WhoScored only handed Havertz an average match rating of 6.75 for his performances during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign despite being Chelsea's top goalscorer.

The Blues spent £71million to tempt the 23-year-old away from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, but he has struggled to hit the heights he did in his homeland.

Havertz racked up 77 goal contributions in 150 appearances for the Bundesliga side, but he has not been as potent in English football.

Although he has found the back of the net 32 times and supplied a further 15 assists in a Chelsea shirt, the west Londoners would have been hoping for a better return on their huge investment.

If a lucrative bid is tabled for Havertz, who is on a £150,000-per-week contract, the Blues should seriously consider cashing in.