Chelsea are 'continuing to insist' that Romelu Lukaku should swap Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia, but the Blues' star is only interested in sealing a return to Inter Milan, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the west Londoners' new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to freshen up the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter are expected to open a new round of talks with Chelsea over a deal which would see Lukaku return to the San Siro.

The respected journalist suggests the Serie A giants are set to put a loan proposal on the table, which would include a buy clause and potential payment in instalments, as they look to move into advanced discussions.

But it appears that Inter may find it difficult to persuade Chelsea into accepting those terms as it is understood that the Blues are unwilling to allow Lukaku to seal another temporary exit.

The Belgium international has already turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League, having snubbed a contract worth close to £39million-per-year at Al-Hilal due to his wishes to return to the Nerazzurri.

Italian reporter Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are keen to sell Lukaku, while Al-Hilal are refusing to give up in their pursuit.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Lukaku?

Galetti understands that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is attempting to persuade Lukaku to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia instead of pushing for a move back to Inter.

However, having now enjoyed two spells with the Italian outfit, the journalist is aware that the striker is refusing to alter his intentions.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea are continuing to insist on convincing Romelu Lukaku to make a permanent move to Saudi Arabia.

"But he's adamant he only wants to return to Italy to come back to Inter Milan."

Should Chelsea sell Lukaku ahead of the new season?

There is no doubt that Lukaku is capable of causing defenders nightmares, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he has scored 280 goals over the course of his senior club career.

But it has not worked out for the 30-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his £350,000-per-week contract, at Chelsea.

Lukaku has only found the back of the net 15 times over the course of two separate spells with the west Londoners.

Considering Chelsea forked out a then-club record £97.5million for his services less than two years ago, there is no getting away from the fact that is an underwhelming return.

The Blues have already strengthened their attacking options in recent weeks, with Christopher Nkunku's £53million arrival being followed by the £32million acquisition of Nicolas Jackson, so Pochettino should do all he can to get Lukaku off the club's books.