Chelsea have Tyler Adams on a 'list of possibilities' as they seek Moises Caicedo alternatives and the Leeds United star fits the bill at Stamford Bridge for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have entered their final preparations ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's reign getting underway by taking on Liverpool on August 13.

Chelsea transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to MailOnline, Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Adams and ready to trigger the release clause written into his Leeds contract.

The report suggests the west Londoners are able to sign the United States international, who made 26 appearances last season, for £20million following his current employers' relegation from the Premier League.

It is understood that Chelsea have made contact with Adams' representatives after looking to explore the costs of a potential deal which would see him make a quickfire return to the top flight.

But the Blues are facing extensive competition for the central midfielder's signature as Aston Villa are also willing to activate his release clause, while Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have launched enquiries.

Pochettino has set his sights on winning the race for Adams as he is aiming to add more depth and experience to his squad ahead of the new campaign getting underway in the coming days.

Although talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he feels Leeds will struggle to hold onto the 24-year-old, he understands the former RB Leipzig man will not agitate for a move as he is willing to fight for Championship promotion.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Adams?

Jacobs believes Adams will only consider heading to Chelsea after being given assurances over how much game-time he can expect at Stamford Bridge, having seen international teammate Christian Pulisic struggle to make his mark.

But the respected journalist feels the Leeds fans' favourite, who has been described as 'exceptional' by pundit Lucy Ward, would be an ideal alternative to Caicedo due to his leadership qualities.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Staying at Leeds might be of appeal, but Chelsea is quite an interesting one because he'll have seen Christian Pulisic's lack of game-time there.

"He is that kind of character that would only consider Chelsea if he thought he was going to get regular game-time. He will not get sucked into a large squad and then find that his minutes are diminished. He's just that type of footballer who is itching to play and itching to lead, which is exactly what Chelsea are looking for, but he would have to buy into that project if Chelsea choose to proceed.

"They haven't made any offers yet. But he is there on that list of possibilities and, obviously, compared to Caicedo, he would be a budget option."

What's next for Chelsea?

It appears that Chelsea are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Caicedo as, according to the Telegraph, they are ready to make an improved bid for Brighton's defensive midfielder.

The report suggests the Blues remain intent on signing the Ecuadorian ahead of their season opener this weekend as he is still Pochettino's top target.

Brighton are refusing to lower their £100million demands for Caicedo as they prepare for a season which will include Europa League action.

Having already failed with a £70million proposal last month, Chelsea were frustrated again when an £80million bid was rejected for the 21-year-old.

Brighton received a more lucrative offer from an unidentified club last week, but they are still determined to hold onto Caicedo until his valuation is met.