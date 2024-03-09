Highlights Chelsea might be under pressure to raise funds by 30th June in order to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly hasn't seen returns on his spending yet, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino coming under increasing pressure.

Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher have recently been linked with moves away from the Blues.

Chelsea could be “under pressure” to sell players ahead of the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims the club need a “reality check” after their valuations of Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly hasn’t been afraid to splash the cash in his first two seasons in west London but is yet to see his spending bear fruit.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has yet to improve significantly on the 2022/23 campaign and has been criticised after losing the Carabao Cup final to a youthful Liverpool side. Broja and Gallagher have been the subject of transfer interest in recent windows but remain contracted to Chelsea. The summer market is set to open in June.

Chelsea’s precarious financial situation

According to Stefan Borson, once an advisor for Manchester City, Chelsea will almost certainly be found in breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (via The Mirror). It could open the Blues up to a severe sanction, similar to the one Everton faced when ten points were deducted from their tally in November 2023, though they received four back. Chelsea have broken their transfer record twice throughout Boehly’s two seasons at Stamford Bridge, acquiring Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115m, a Premier League milestone.

The Premier League rules state that clubs can lose £105m each rolling year, with the cut-off point being 30th June. Therefore, Chelsea could be forced to generate funds in the early stages of the 2024 summer transfer window if buyers are willing to make moves at that stage of the market. On the contrary, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that Chelsea’s financial situation is ‘healthier’ than reported, according to sources close to the club.

Two players linked with a Chelsea departure in recent months have been Broja and Gallagher. On Deadline Day of the 2024 winter transfer window, Broja made the temporary switch to west London rivals Fulham until the end of the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, Gallagher remained at Chelsea, despite reports that Tottenham Hotspur were eyeing up his services for around £50m.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 282 Wins 142 Draws 67 Losses 73 Goals For 489 Goals Against 315 Manager of the Month awards 4

Dean Jones - Gallagher and Broja’s values are ‘dwindling’

Jones feels that Chelsea will be under pressure to sell, but they are facing a dilemma with the value of players such as Broja and Gallagher diminishing. The journalist feels the Blues need a “reality check” if they think they can recoup close to £100m for the duo. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I do personally believe that Chelsea are under pressure to sell. But they're going to face a bit of a dilemma because the value of players like Gallagher and Broja is dwindling. The only way they can get true value out of Gallagher is to give him a new contract. But they have real problems around committing to that at a salary point that he would deserve as a regular first-teamer. With Broja, he's barely getting a kick at Fulham on loan. There is no way he's a £50m signing like Chelsea had him tagged as. So, if they thought they would get close to £100m for Gallagher and Broja when we get to the summer to fix any financial problems, I think they need a reality check.”

Chelsea transfer news, including interest in Antonee Robinson

Despite concerns over Chelsea’s finances, the two-time Champions League winners are likely to attack the 2024 summer transfer window to improve on what is turning out to be another disappointing season. At the end of the campaign, the Blues will have been trophyless for two seasons and will miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive term.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Chelsea are ‘seriously’ considering the signing of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson this summer. The west London outfit will prioritise signing cover for Ben Chilwell on the left side of defence and have been impressed with the 26-year-old’s ability going forward and in recovery positions.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Marc Cucurella is expected to be one of several big names to leave Chelsea this summer. With the Blues eager to balance their finances, it shouldn’t be surprising if several key players are offloaded to ensure compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

