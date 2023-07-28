Chelsea are 'very close to agreeing terms' with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Stamford Bridge is not a foregone conclusion for a key reason.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bolster his squad after taking over a side which failed to achieve European qualification and finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last season.

Chelsea transfer news - Michael Olise

According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have looked to steal a march on fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain by reaching an agreement in principle on personal terms with Olise.

The report suggests the west Londoners have lodged an opening bid for the Palace winger, who has found the back of the net six times and provided a further 19 assists over the course of 71 appearances for his current employers.

Manchester City are also keen on Olise and seeking clarity over whether he will miss the opening stages of the fast-approaching campaign through injury, while there appears to be a £35million release clause written into his contract.

Arsenal have registered an interest in the 21-year-old as well, highlighting that a host of clubs are eager to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace will not want to sanction Olise's exit during the final weeks of the transfer window as it will leave boss Roy Hodgson with little time to source a replacement.

The former Reading wide-man has been on the Eagles' books since completing an £8million switch two years ago.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Olise?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit of Olise, and they have already been holding positive discussions with his representatives ahead of a potential move from Palace.

But the respected journalist is aware that the France under-21 international could be involved in negotiations with other suitors as well, meaning he still may not end up heading to Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There is genuine interest. Crystal Palace don't want to sell, but Olise is very close to agreeing terms with Chelsea.

"Obviously, players can agree terms have multiple clubs, so the most important thing in all of this is whether a deal can be reached with Crystal Palace, but he is a very concrete option for Chelsea. Therefore, he is one to watch over the coming weeks."

What's next for Chelsea?

It appears that Conor Gallagher will not become the next big-name to seal his Chelsea exit as, according to MailOnline, he wants to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests the England international, who scored three goals in 45 appearances last season, is an admirer of Pochettino and has no interest in pushing for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The development comes after West Ham United were confident of seeing off competition from Tottenham Hotspur despite having a £40million bid rejected earlier this week, with Chelsea holding out for closer to £50million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are refusing to end their pursuit of the central midfielder, while Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are additional admirers.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund enquired over Gallagher's availability last month, but are yet to return to west London with an official proposal.

There is uncertainty over where the 23-year-old's long-term future lies, which has resulted in suitors looking to pounce, as his £50,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025.